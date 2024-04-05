Zion Williamson misses Pelicans’ game against Spurs because of bruised left finger

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson, New Orleans’ leading scorer, missed the Pelicans’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson, New Orleans’ leading scorer, missed the Pelicans’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night with a bruised left finger.

Williamson, averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists, injured his hand trying to block a shot in a 117-108 loss to Orlando on Wednesday. Williamson has remained relatively healthy this season, playing in 65 of the Pelicans’ 76 games.

Williamson’s absence left the reeling Pelicans, losers of three straight at home, extremely short-handed. They have played the previous seven games without second-leading scorer, Brandon Ingram, who averages 20.9 points per game. New Orleans went 3-4 in Ingram’s absence.

