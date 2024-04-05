Live Radio
Home » Sports » Zion Williamson misses Pelicans'…

Zion Williamson misses Pelicans’ game against Spurs because of bruised left finger

The Associated Press

April 5, 2024, 8:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson, New Orleans’ leading scorer, missed the Pelicans’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night with a bruised left finger.

Williamson, averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists, injured his hand trying to block a shot in a 117-108 loss to Orlando on Wednesday. Williamson has remained relatively healthy this season, playing in 65 of the Pelicans’ 76 games.

Williamson’s absence left the reeling Pelicans, losers of three straight at home, extremely short-handed. They have played the previous seven games without second-leading scorer, Brandon Ingram, who averages 20.9 points per game. New Orleans went 3-4 in Ingram’s absence.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up