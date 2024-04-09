Yankees shut out Marlins 7-0

Juan Soto and Anthony Volpe each hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning off Jesús Luzardo, and the New…

Nelson Cortes (1-1), pitching against his hometown team for the first time, allowed two hits, struck out six and walked none over eight innings. Cortes had his longest outing since May 2022 and the longest by a Yankees starter this year. After his 2023 season was cut short by a shoulder injury, Cortes won for the first time since May 30.

Josh Maciejewski, a 28-year-old left-hander, got three groundouts on four pitches in his major league debut as Miami was shut out for the first time this year.

GUARDIANs 4, WHITE SOX 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a two-run homer — his 100th at Progressive Field — and Cleveland followed the total solar eclipse by winning first-year manager Stephen Vogt’s home debut, 4-0 over the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

It was Ramírez’s 174th homer, moving him past Al Rosen for the most by a third baseman in Cleveland history.

Triston McKenzie (1-1) pitched 5 2/3 innings for Cleveland, off to a surprising start and its best since 2011. The right-hander combined with four relievers on a four-hitter.

The White Sox dropped their fifth straight to fall to 1-9. They were shut for the fourth time and have scored an MLB-low 16 runs, the club’s fewest in 10 games since 1968.

PIRATES 7, TIGERS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit his 100th career home run, Connor Joe and Jared Triolo both had two hits and two RBIs and Pittsburgh beat Detroit.

Joey Bart also drove in two runs for the Pirates as Pittsburgh improved to 9-2, the best record in the National League.

Mitch Keller (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits with three walks and nine strikeouts to earn his first win of the season. The right-handed Keller has worked at least five innings in 34 straight starts, the longest active streak in the majors.

Colt Keith and Matt Vierling had two hits and each drove in a run for the Tigers. Riley Greene added an RBI double in the ninth.

REDS 10, BREWERS 8

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit his first two homers of the season, a massive 450-foot solo drive and a sinking liner that turned into his first career inside-the-park drive, and Cincinnati held off Milwaukee.

De La Cruz had three hits and scored four times. Will Benson also homered for the Reds, and Spencer Steer had two RBIs.

The Reds led 8-0 after four innings and 9-3 after five. And the Brewers nearly rallied for an improbable win.

Milwaukee’s Brice Turang hit a two-run homer in the fifth and a two-run double in the sixth. Christian Yelich’s two-run shot in the seventh — his fourth homer of the season — got the Brewers within one.

DODGERS 4, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had two doubles and a home run — his third in five games — to power Los Angeles past Minnesota.

James Outman hit the go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and Freddie Freeman and Will Smith drove in runs to fuel another smooth victory for Dodgers newcomer James Paxton (2-0).

Manny Margot hit a two-run homer off his former team to give the Twins a third-inning lead, but the loaded Dodgers lineup was too much for a depleted bullpen after starter Bailey Ober deftly worked to depart with one run allowed in five innings.

BLUE JAYS 5, MARINIERS 2

TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings, Davis Schneider hit a two-run single and Toronto won their home opener, beating Seattle.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits and drove in a run as the Blue Jays won before a sellout crowd of 40,069 at their renovated stadium. The lower level of seats and both clubhouses were rebuilt over the offseason.

Berríos (2-0) allowed four hits, all singles, including three from Seattle’s Ty France. The right-hander walked one and matched a season-high by striking out six.

Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo (0-3) lost for the third time in three starts this season, allowing four runs and nine hits in five innings. Castillo’s earned run average rose from 6.75 to 6.89.

France went 3 for 4 after being activated off the paternity list before the game.

ASTROS 10, RANGERS 5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered for the second game in a row, among his three hits as Houston rallied from an early deficit to beat Texas after Astros scheduled starter Framber Valdez was scratched because of elbow soreness.

No. 9 batter Victor Caratini added a three-run homer as the Astros earned a split in the four-game series that was the first this season between the AL West rivals.

Seth Martinez (1-0) worked 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief as the first of four pitchers after Blair Henley retired only one of the nine batters he faced. Henley’s major league debut starting in place of Valdez, who returned to Houston to be evaluated by team doctors.

PHILLIES 5, CARDINALS 3, 10 INNINGS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alec Bohm had an RBI double in the 10th inning and Philadelphia beat St. Louis.

Bohm’s hit off Ryan Helsley (1-1) drove in automatic runner Cristian Pache, and Bryson Stott followed with a sacrifice fly for the insurance run as the Phillies won for the third time in their last four games.

Gregory Soto got the last three outs for his first save.

The Cardinals rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth off Jeff Hoffman (1-0) to tie it. Jordan Walker drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly and Mason Winn’s two-out single tied it 3-all.

The rally spoiled the second straight scoreless start for Phillies start Spencer Turnbull, who allowed just two hits in six inning while striking out six.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas allowed two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

ROCKIES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 5

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon atoned for a costly error with three hits, Charlie Blackmon homered and tripled, and Colorado beat Arizona to deny Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo his 500th career win.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland grinded through five innings for his longest outing of the season and Peter Lambert (2-0) pitched two innings of relief to earn the win. Jake Bird retired Eugenio Suarez with a bases-loaded fly to right to end the game and earn his first save after the Diamondbacks pushed across a run against Nick Mears.

The Diamondbacks scored four times in the fourth, two on a two-out error at third by McMahon. Freeland, whose deepest outing this season coming in was 3 1/3 innings, punctuated the end of the inning by fielding a comebacker and throwing a fastball to Elehuris Montero at first for the final out.

ANGELS 7, RAYS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout hit his fifth homer and added an RBI triple, and Tyler Anderson pitched seven scoreless innings of four-hit ball in Los Angeles’ victory over the Tampa Bay.

Taylor Ward had three hits and drove in three runs for the Angels, who have won six of eight since getting blown out in their first two games of the season. Anthony Rendon also had three hits and scored three runs.

Zach Eflin yielded five runs on nine hits over five innings on his 30th birthday. The Rays have dropped to 2-2 on their road trip. Tampa Bay’s opening day starter struck out five, but gave up four two-out hits and allowed plenty of hard contact.

METS 8, BRAVES 7

ATLANTA (AP) — DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to give New York the lead, Brandon Nimmo drove in five runs with four hits, including two homers, and the Mets held on to beat Atlanta.

The Mets, who have won four of five, snapped Atlanta’s three-game winning streak on the night Atlanta celebrated the 50-year anniversary of Hank Aaron’s record-breaking 715th homer.

Marcell Ozuna hit his fifth homer of the season for the Braves, matching Mookie Betts and Tyler O’Neill for the most in the majors.

Pierce Johnson (2-1) gave up a single to Brett Baty with one out in the eighth before Stewart’s first homer of the season cleared the center field wall, snapping a 5-all tie.

Mets right-hander Jorge López gave up a double to Matt Olson to open the ninth. Ozuna advanced Olson to third with a drive that Jeff McNeil caught at the left-field wall. Olson scored on a single to right field by Michael Harris II, trimming the New York lead to 8-7.

Orlando Arcia popped out and López earned his first save when Travis d’Arnaud lined out to right field.

PADRES 9, CUBS 8

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead, two-run home run with two outs in the eighth, two innings after the Padres scored seven runs, and San Diego stunned Chicago.

Tatis watched the ball soar into the left field seats, flipped his bat and pumped his fists after hitting his fourth of the year. Tatis was wearing custom cleats honoring the late Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn. Rookie Jackson Merrill was aboard on a leadoff walk off Adbert Alzolay (1-1).

Wandy Peralta (1-0) got the win and Robert Suarez the save, his fourth.

Cubs right-hander Javier Assad, who grew up across the border in Tijuana, took a two-hit shutout and an 8-0 lead into the sixth before the Padres pulled within a run in the sixth that was highlighted by two-run homers by Jake Cronenworth and Xander Bogaerts. The Padres had five hits, a walk and an error that inning.

NATIONALS 8, GIANTS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lane Thomas drove in three runs and Washington spoiled Blake Snell’s San Francisco debut.

Snell, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, including last season with San Diego, agreed to a $62 million, two-year contract March 18. He had been throwing at extended spring training in Scottsdale, Arizona, to build up his arm strength.

The left-hander received a warm ovation when he emerged from the dugout and walked out to the center-field bullpen to begin his warmup throws.

Staked to a 1-0 lead on LaMonte Wade Jr.’s RBI double in the first, Snell (0-1) issued consecutive one-out walks in the second. Trey Lipscomb and Luis García Jr. then hit back-to-back RBI singles, and Lipscomb scored as part of a double steal.

Trevor Williams (2-0) allowed one run and three hits over five innings for Washington.

