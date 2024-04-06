Live Radio
WNIT Champions

The Associated Press

April 6, 2024, 5:53 PM

2024 — Saint Louis

2023 — Kansas

2022 — South Dakota State

2021 — Rice

2020 — Canceled

2019 — Arizona

2018 — Indiana

2017 — Michigan

2016 — South Dakota

2015 — UCLA

2014 — Rutgers

2013 — Drexel

2012 — Oklahoma State

2011 — Toledo

2010 — California

2009 — South Florida

2008 — Marquette

2007 — Wyoming

2006 — Kansas State

2005 — Missouri State

2004 — Creighton

2003 — Auburn

2002 — Oregon

2001 — Ohio State

2000 — Wisconsin

1999 — Arkansas

1998 — Penn State

