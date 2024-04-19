Live Radio
WNBA moving date of its preseason game in Canada to avoid potential conflict with NHL playoffs

The Associated Press

April 19, 2024, 6:57 PM

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The WNBA is moving its preseason game in Canada between the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm to May 4.

The game was originally scheduled for May 5 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, but the NHL’s Oilers could potentially be hosting a Game 7 of their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings that day.

The WNBA game will tipoff at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

The league is playing a preseason game in Canada for the second straight year. Last season, the Chicago Sky’s win over the Minnesota Lynx in Toronto attracted a sold out crowd and set records for TV viewers, attendance and merchandise sales in Canada.

