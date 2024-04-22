USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the last poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Texas A&M (29)
|35-5
|772
|1
|2. Arkansas (1)
|34-6
|735
|2
|3. Tennessee (1)
|33-7
|716
|3
|4. Clemson
|32-7
|674
|6
|5. Kentucky
|32-7
|637
|5
|6. Duke
|29-11
|593
|8
|7. East Carolina
|31-8
|581
|10
|8. Vanderbilt
|29-11
|513
|12
|9. Florida St.
|31-8
|503
|7
|10. Oregon St.
|30-9
|497
|4
|11. Wake Forest
|26-13
|449
|13
|12. Virginia
|30-11
|426
|8
|13. UC Irvine
|28-8
|372
|16
|14. North Carolina
|30-10
|371
|11
|15. Coastal Carolina
|27-12
|330
|20
|16. Louisiana-Lafayette
|31-11
|222
|15
|17. Georgia
|29-10
|189
|23
|18. Oklahoma
|24-14
|160
|NR
|18. Alabama
|25-15
|160
|14
|20. Arizona
|24-14
|158
|NR
|21. South Carolina
|27-13
|146
|21
|22. Oklahoma St.
|26-14
|133
|17
|23. NC State
|22-15
|127
|NR
|24. Oregon
|27-12
|122
|18
|25. Indiana St.
|29-8
|121
|25
Dropped Out: No. 19 Dallas Baptist (28-10); No. 22 Virginia Tech (25-12); No. 24 West Virginia (23-16).
Others receiving votes: Dallas Baptist (28-10) 94; Virginia Tech (25-12) 64; Mississippi St. (26-14) 45; Texas Tech (29-13) 40; UC Santa Barbara (25-10) 25; West Virginia (23-16) 20; Nebraska (25-12) 18; UNC-Wilmington (26-14) 16; Utah (26-12) 11; UCF (24-13) 9; Georgia Tech (24-14) 8; Lamar (30-8) 5; Louisiana Tech (29-13) 4; UTSA (24-16) 3; Creighton (28-9) 2; Illinois (23-13) 1; San Diego (26-12) 1; Troy (28-14) 1; W. Kentucky (29-12) 1.
