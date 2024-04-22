Live Radio
USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

April 22, 2024, 12:39 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the last poll.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Texas A&M (29) 35-5 772 1
2. Arkansas (1) 34-6 735 2
3. Tennessee (1) 33-7 716 3
4. Clemson 32-7 674 6
5. Kentucky 32-7 637 5
6. Duke 29-11 593 8
7. East Carolina 31-8 581 10
8. Vanderbilt 29-11 513 12
9. Florida St. 31-8 503 7
10. Oregon St. 30-9 497 4
11. Wake Forest 26-13 449 13
12. Virginia 30-11 426 8
13. UC Irvine 28-8 372 16
14. North Carolina 30-10 371 11
15. Coastal Carolina 27-12 330 20
16. Louisiana-Lafayette 31-11 222 15
17. Georgia 29-10 189 23
18. Oklahoma 24-14 160 NR
18. Alabama 25-15 160 14
20. Arizona 24-14 158 NR
21. South Carolina 27-13 146 21
22. Oklahoma St. 26-14 133 17
23. NC State 22-15 127 NR
24. Oregon 27-12 122 18
25. Indiana St. 29-8 121 25

Dropped Out: No. 19 Dallas Baptist (28-10); No. 22 Virginia Tech (25-12); No. 24 West Virginia (23-16).

Others receiving votes: Dallas Baptist (28-10) 94; Virginia Tech (25-12) 64; Mississippi St. (26-14) 45; Texas Tech (29-13) 40; UC Santa Barbara (25-10) 25; West Virginia (23-16) 20; Nebraska (25-12) 18; UNC-Wilmington (26-14) 16; Utah (26-12) 11; UCF (24-13) 9; Georgia Tech (24-14) 8; Lamar (30-8) 5; Louisiana Tech (29-13) 4; UTSA (24-16) 3; Creighton (28-9) 2; Illinois (23-13) 1; San Diego (26-12) 1; Troy (28-14) 1; W. Kentucky (29-12) 1.

