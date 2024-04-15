USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the last poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Texas A&M (22)
|32-4
|764
|3
|2. Arkansas (7)
|30-5
|738
|1
|3. Tennessee (1)
|30-6
|703
|4
|4. Oregon State
|29-5
|656
|5
|5. Kentucky (1)
|30-5
|628
|8
|6. Clemson
|29-6
|627
|2
|7. Florida State
|30-5
|577
|9
|8. Virginia
|28-8
|528
|10
|8. Duke
|26-10
|528
|7
|10. East Carolina
|27-8
|505
|11
|11. North Carolina
|29-7
|491
|12
|12. Vanderbilt
|26-10
|432
|6
|13. Wake Forest
|24-11
|369
|15
|14. Alabama
|24-12
|307
|17
|15. Louisiana
|28-9
|267
|24
|16. UC Irvine
|25-7
|264
|14
|17. Oklahoma State
|25-11
|258
|25
|18. Oregon
|25-10
|235
|22
|19. Dallas Baptist
|26-8
|184
|13
|20. Coastal Carolina
|24-11
|183
|20
|21. South Carolina
|25-11
|172
|NR
|22. Virginia Tech
|23-10
|115
|16
|23. Georgia
|27-9
|93
|NR
|24. West Virginia
|22-13
|81
|NR
|25. Indiana State
|27-7
|77
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 18 Florida (18-17); No. 19 Central Florida (21-12); No. 21 Nebraska (23-10); No. 23 Mississippi State (22-14).
Others receiving votes: Arizona (21-13) 64; Nebraska (23-10) 40; Oklahoma (21-14) 27; Mississippi State (22-14) 23; Florida (18-17) 22; North Carolina State (20-13) 21; Lamar (29-6) 19; Texas Tech (26-11) 14; Northeastern (27-8) 13; UC Santa Barbara (21-10) 11; Campbell (23-11) 10; Central Florida (21-12) 10; Utah (23-11) 9; Creighton (26-7) 7; Georgetown (26-9) 2; Georgia Tech (22-12) 1.
