USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

April 15, 2024, 1:03 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the last poll.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Texas A&M (22) 32-4 764 3
2. Arkansas (7) 30-5 738 1
3. Tennessee (1) 30-6 703 4
4. Oregon State 29-5 656 5
5. Kentucky (1) 30-5 628 8
6. Clemson 29-6 627 2
7. Florida State 30-5 577 9
8. Virginia 28-8 528 10
8. Duke 26-10 528 7
10. East Carolina 27-8 505 11
11. North Carolina 29-7 491 12
12. Vanderbilt 26-10 432 6
13. Wake Forest 24-11 369 15
14. Alabama 24-12 307 17
15. Louisiana 28-9 267 24
16. UC Irvine 25-7 264 14
17. Oklahoma State 25-11 258 25
18. Oregon 25-10 235 22
19. Dallas Baptist 26-8 184 13
20. Coastal Carolina 24-11 183 20
21. South Carolina 25-11 172 NR
22. Virginia Tech 23-10 115 16
23. Georgia 27-9 93 NR
24. West Virginia 22-13 81 NR
25. Indiana State 27-7 77 NR

Dropped Out: No. 18 Florida (18-17); No. 19 Central Florida (21-12); No. 21 Nebraska (23-10); No. 23 Mississippi State (22-14).

Others receiving votes: Arizona (21-13) 64; Nebraska (23-10) 40; Oklahoma (21-14) 27; Mississippi State (22-14) 23; Florida (18-17) 22; North Carolina State (20-13) 21; Lamar (29-6) 19; Texas Tech (26-11) 14; Northeastern (27-8) 13; UC Santa Barbara (21-10) 11; Campbell (23-11) 10; Central Florida (21-12) 10; Utah (23-11) 9; Creighton (26-7) 7; Georgetown (26-9) 2; Georgia Tech (22-12) 1.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

