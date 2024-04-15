USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the last poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Texas A&M (22) 32-4 764 3 2. Arkansas (7) 30-5 738 1 3. Tennessee (1) 30-6 703 4 4. Oregon State 29-5 656 5 5. Kentucky (1) 30-5 628 8 6. Clemson 29-6 627 2 7. Florida State 30-5 577 9 8. Virginia 28-8 528 10 8. Duke 26-10 528 7 10. East Carolina 27-8 505 11 11. North Carolina 29-7 491 12 12. Vanderbilt 26-10 432 6 13. Wake Forest 24-11 369 15 14. Alabama 24-12 307 17 15. Louisiana 28-9 267 24 16. UC Irvine 25-7 264 14 17. Oklahoma State 25-11 258 25 18. Oregon 25-10 235 22 19. Dallas Baptist 26-8 184 13 20. Coastal Carolina 24-11 183 20 21. South Carolina 25-11 172 NR 22. Virginia Tech 23-10 115 16 23. Georgia 27-9 93 NR 24. West Virginia 22-13 81 NR 25. Indiana State 27-7 77 NR

Dropped Out: No. 18 Florida (18-17); No. 19 Central Florida (21-12); No. 21 Nebraska (23-10); No. 23 Mississippi State (22-14).

Others receiving votes: Arizona (21-13) 64; Nebraska (23-10) 40; Oklahoma (21-14) 27; Mississippi State (22-14) 23; Florida (18-17) 22; North Carolina State (20-13) 21; Lamar (29-6) 19; Texas Tech (26-11) 14; Northeastern (27-8) 13; UC Santa Barbara (21-10) 11; Campbell (23-11) 10; Central Florida (21-12) 10; Utah (23-11) 9; Creighton (26-7) 7; Georgetown (26-9) 2; Georgia Tech (22-12) 1.

