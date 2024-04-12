United States captain Tyler Adams is improving but will miss Bournemouth’s EPL game vs. Man United

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — United States captain Tyler Adams will miss Bournemouth’s home Premier League game against Manchester United on…

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — United States captain Tyler Adams will miss Bournemouth’s home Premier League game against Manchester United on Saturday.

Adams was absent from a 2-1 defeat at Luton last weekend because of back spasms but Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola was optimistic that the midfielder would soon be back in action.

“Tyler is improving. He is out definitely tomorrow (Saturday) but it is a muscle thing,” Iraola told a press conference. “I think he can continue this improvement and he can be available next week.”

Adams had played two club matches, on March 13 and 20, after returning from a hamstring injury that had limited him to one game during the previous 12 months.

Bournemouth is 12th in the standings, eight points behind sixth-place United.

The Cherries hope to complete the double over United after winning 3-0 at Old Trafford in December.

