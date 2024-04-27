UFL Glance

All Times EDT USFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 5 0 0 1.000 132 68 Michigan 2…

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 5 0 0 1.000 132 68 Michigan 2 2 0 .500 74 75 Memphis 1 3 0 .250 68 97 Houston 1 4 0 .200 76 116

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA San Antonio 4 1 0 .800 115 86 St. Louis 3 1 0 .750 106 83 DC 2 2 0 .500 82 93 Arlington 0 5 0 .000 90 125

Sunday, April 21

Houston 17, Arlington 9

Saturday, April 27

San Antonio 25, Arlington 15

Birmingham 32, Houston 9

Sunday, April 28

St. Louis at DC, 12 p.m.

Michigan at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

Birmingham at Memphis, 12 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

Arlington at Michigan, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at DC, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Memphis at Arlington, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

