UFL Glance

All Times EDT USFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 4 0 0 1.000 100 59 Michigan 2…

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 4 0 0 1.000 100 59 Michigan 2 2 0 .500 74 75 Memphis 1 3 0 .250 68 97 Houston 0 3 0 .000 50 75

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA St. Louis 3 1 0 .750 106 83 San Antonio 3 1 0 .750 90 71 DC 2 2 0 .500 82 93 Arlington 0 3 0 .000 66 83

Sunday, April 14

Michigan 34, Houston 20

St. Louis 31, San Antonio 24

Saturday, April 20

St. Louis 32, Memphis 17

Birmingham 20, DC 18

San Antonio 19, Michigan 9

Sunday, April 21

Arlington at Houston, 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

San Antonio at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

St. Louis at DC, 12 p.m.

Michigan at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

Birmingham at Memphis, 12 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.