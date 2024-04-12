Today in Sports – Tiger Woods wins The Masters by a record 12 strokes

April 13 1927 — Stanley Cup Final, Ottawa Senators beat Boston Bruins, 3-1 for a 2-0-2 series win. 1933 —…

April 13

1927 — Stanley Cup Final, Ottawa Senators beat Boston Bruins, 3-1 for a 2-0-2 series win.

1933 — Stanley Cup Final, New York Rangers beat Toronto Maple Leafs, 1-0 in OT for a 3-1 series win; first best-of-4 Finals series.

1940 — The New York Rangers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 to win the Stanley Cup in six games.

1940 — Dutch Warmerdam becomes the first man to clear 15 feet in the pole vault in a small track meet at Cal-Berkeley. Warmerdam, the last to set records with a bamboo pole, will have 43 vaults over 15 feet at a time when no other vaulter in the world clears 15 feet.

1942 — 9th US Masters Tournament, Augusta National GC: Byron Nelson wins an 18-hole playoff by 1 stroke over runner-up Ben Hogan.

1944 — Stanley Cup Final, Montreal Canadiens beat Chicago Blackhawks, 5-4 in overtime for a 4-0 series sweep.

1949 — Basketball Association of America Finals: Minneapolis Lakers beat Washington Capitols, 77-56 to take series, 4 games to 2.

1954 — Milwaukee Braves’ Hank Aaron’s 1st game.

1957 — The Boston Celtics capture their first NBA championship as rookie Tommy Heinsohn scores 37 points and grabs 23 rebounds in a 125-123 double overtime victory over the St. Louis Hawks in Game 7. Rookie Bill Russell scores 19 points and pulls down a game-high 32 rebounds. Russell wins a NCAA title, an Olympic gold medal and an NBA championship in 13 months.

1963 — Pete Rose triples for his 1st major league base hit.

1963 — 33rd US Masters Tournament, Augusta National GC: George Archer wins his only major title, 1 stroke ahead of runners-up Billy Casper, George Knudson, and Tom Weiskopf.

1970 — Billy Casper wins the Masters with a five-stroke playoff victory over Gene Littler.

1972 — The first player strike in baseball history ends and the season is set to start April 15.

1975 — 39th US Masters Tournament, Augusta National GC: Jack Nicklaus wins his 5th Masters title.

1976 — 1st NBA playoff game for Cleveland Cavaliers.

1980 — Seve Ballesteros, 23, becomes the youngest to win the Masters, with a four-stroke victory.

1980 — U.S. and its allies boycott the Summer Olympics in Moscow in protest against Russia’s invasion of Afghanistan.

1984 — Pete Rose of the Montreal Expos collects the 4,000th hit of his career with a double off Philadelphia’s Jerry Koosman in the fourth inning.

1986 — Jack Nicklaus wins the Masters for a record sixth time and at 46 becomes the oldest to win the event.

1986 — The Celtics end the 1985-86 season with a 135-107 win over the New Jersey Nets at Boston Garden and finish with an NBA-record 40-1 at home.

1991 — Pete Weber wins four games to become the second player in PBA history to win the BPAA U.S. Open twice, this time with a 289-184 victory over Mark Thayer.

1992 — Lou Carnesecca retires as head-coach of St John’s Men’s Basketball Team.

1997 — Tiger Woods wins the Masters by a record 12 strokes at Augusta National. Closing with a 69, Woods finished at 18-under 270, the lowest score in the Masters and matching the most under par by anyone in any of the four Grand Slam events.

1997 — Pittsburgh Penguins’ Mario Lemieux’s last NHL regular season game.

2003 — Mike Weir becomes the first Canadian to win the Masters after the first sudden-death playoff in 13 years.

2004 — Barry Bonds hits his 661st career home run, passing his godfather Willie Mays for 3rd most.

2008 — Trevor Immelman handles the wind and pressure of Augusta National far better than anyone chasing him to win the Masters, the first South African in a green jacket in 30 years.

2012 — Martin Brodeur stops 24 shots for his 100th postseason win, and a three-goal first period is enough to help the New Jersey Devils spoil the Florida Panthers’ long-awaited return to the Stanley Cup playoffs in a 3-2 victory. Brodeur also picks up an assist for his 10th postseason point, while becoming the second goalie in NHL history to reach triple-figures in playoff wins. Only Patrick Roy has more, with 151.

2014 — 78th US Masters Tournament, Augusta National GC: Bubba Watson wins his 2nd Masters, 3 shots ahead of runners-up Jonas Blixt and Jordan Spieth.

2014 — Manny Pacquiao defeats Timothy Bradley to regain his WBO welterweight boxing title.

2019 — San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich surpasses Lenny Wilkens to became the all-time winningest coach in NBA history with his 1,413th win.

