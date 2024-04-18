Spurs center Zach Collins needs surgery for torn labrum but should be back for start of next season

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins has a torn labrum that will require surgery but is…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins has a torn labrum that will require surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of next season.

The injury to Collins’ right shoulder happened in the third quarter of the Spurs’ season finale against Detroit on Sunday. An MRI confirmed the labrum tear, the team said Thursday.

Collins played 69 games, the second-most of his six-year career, and averaged 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. The Spurs finished 22-60 for the second consecutive season.

The part-time starter shared the frontcourt with rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. Collins signed with San Antonio as a free agent in 2021.

The 26-year-old has career averages of 8.3 points and 4.9 assists. Collins was the 10th overall pick in 2017 out of Gonzaga and went to Portland in a draft-night trade.

Collins missed the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season with an ankle injury.

