Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, April 24 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 1 a.m. (Thursday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, April 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

1 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Essendon

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

11 a.m.

NBATV — Al Ahly Ly vs. Bangui SC, Cairo

2 p.m.

NBATV — Al Ahly vs. City Oilers, Cairo

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL

11:30 a.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Utah, Match 1, Tempe, Ariz.

1:15 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona vs. UCLA, Match 2, Tempe, Ariz.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Stanford, Match 3, Tempe, Ariz.

4:45 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. California, Match 4, Tempe, Ariz.

6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, Match 5, Tempe, Ariz.

8:15 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Match 6, Tempe, Ariz.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at St. Louis OR NY Mets at San Francisco (3:45 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at LA Angels OR NY Mets at San Francisco (3:45 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Atlanta OR Oakland at NY Yankees

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Colorado (8:40 p.m.) OR Seattle at Texas (8:05 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Boston, Game 2

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Boston, Game 2 (BetCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: New Orleans at Oklahoma City, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: New Orleans at Oklahoma City, Game 2 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at Toronto, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Dallas, Game 2

10 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Fiorentina at Atalanta, Semifinal – Leg 2

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: CF Monterrey at Columbus Crew, Semifinal – Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

_____

