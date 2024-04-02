Sports on TV for Wednesday, Apr. 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Apr. 3 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 4:30 a.m. (Thursday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Apr. 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Adelaide

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Georgia Southern at South Carolina

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — WBIT Tournament: Illinois vs. Villanova, Championship, Indianapolis

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Indiana

6 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech

PAC-12N — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at California

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Indiana

8 p.m.

ACCN — McNeese St. at Florida St.

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Augusta National Women’s Amateur: First Round, Retreat Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The T-Mobile Match Play – Day 1, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

IIHF (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Sweden, Group B, Utica, N.Y.

7 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Group A, Utica, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Philadelphia OR Texas at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Diego OR Cleveland at Seattle

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Toronto at Houston (8:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at NY Rangers

TRUTV — New Jersey at NY Rangers (BetCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Dallas

TRUTV — Edmonton at Dallas (BetCast)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:55 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The German Cup: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Semifinal

USA — Premier League: Luton Town at Arsenal

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Atalanta at Fiorentina, Semifinal – Leg 1

3 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Rennes at Paris Saint-Germain, Semifinal

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Monterrey at Inter Miami CF, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Pachuca at Herediano, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

