Sports on TV for Wednesday, Apr. 3

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Apr. 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Adelaide
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Georgia Southern at South Carolina
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — WBIT Tournament: Illinois vs. Villanova, Championship, Indianapolis
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Indiana
6 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech
PAC-12N — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at California
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Indiana
8 p.m.
ACCN — McNeese St. at Florida St.
GOLF
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Augusta National Women’s Amateur: First Round, Retreat Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The T-Mobile Match Play – Day 1, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
IIHF (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Sweden, Group B, Utica, N.Y.
7 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Group A, Utica, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Philadelphia OR Texas at Tampa Bay
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Diego OR Cleveland at Seattle
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Toronto at Houston (8:10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma City at Boston
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — New Jersey at NY Rangers
TRUTV — New Jersey at NY Rangers (BetCast)
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Edmonton at Dallas
TRUTV — Edmonton at Dallas (BetCast)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:55 a.m. (Thursday)
FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The German Cup: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Semifinal
USA — Premier League: Luton Town at Arsenal
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Atalanta at Fiorentina, Semifinal – Leg 1
3 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Rennes at Paris Saint-Germain, Semifinal
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Monterrey at Inter Miami CF, Quarterfinal – Leg 1
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Pachuca at Herediano, Quarterfinal – Leg 1
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds
_____
