Sports on TV for Tuesday, April 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, April 23 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m. ESPNU — Clemson at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, April 23

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Clemson at Georgia

SECN — Houston at Texas A&M

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC Irvine at UCLA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Houston at Chicago Cubs

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Baltimore at LA Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Minnesota, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Minnesota, Game 2 (BetCast)

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 2

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, Game 2 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at NY Rangers, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Winnipeg, Game 2

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Nashville at Vancouver, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: CF Pachuca at Club América, Semifinal – Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

