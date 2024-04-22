Sports on TV for Tuesday, April 23

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, April 23
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Clemson at Georgia
SECN — Houston at Texas A&M
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — UC Irvine at UCLA
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Houston at Chicago Cubs
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Baltimore at LA Angels (9:35 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Minnesota, Game 2
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Minnesota, Game 2 (BetCast)
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 2
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, Game 2
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, Game 2 (BetCast)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at NY Rangers, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Winnipeg, Game 2
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Nashville at Vancouver, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: CF Pachuca at Club América, Semifinal – Leg 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
