José Soriano pitches 6 sharp innings as the Angels beat the Guardians 6-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Soriano pitched six innings for his first career win as a starter and Mickey Moniak hit a three-run homer, powering the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.

Soriano (1-4), who pitched strictly in relief last season, allowed five hits. The right-hander was only stressed once, working out of a jam in the fifth by striking out Andrés Giménez with the bases loaded on a nasty curveball.

Both of Soriano’s career wins have been against Cleveland.

“He’s gross,” said Moniak, who had a great view of Soriano from center field. “If you throw 100 (mph) and have a curveball like that, the sky’s the limit. It was fun to watch.”

Amir Garrett pitched one inning and José Suarez finished the six-hitter for the team’s second shutout.

The Guardians put two runners on in the fifth on two one-out singles, and a throwing error on Soriano made the situation more difficult for the pitcher. But after a two-out walk loaded the bases, he escaped.

“At that moment I wasn’t thinking of the error,” said Soriano, who lowered his ERA on the road to 0.45. “I was trying to focus on the next hitter, and I got it right.”

Nolan Schanuel homered and Willie Calhoun had three hits for the Angels, who won for just the third time in their last 26 games at Progressive Field.

Moniak connected against Tanner Bibee (2-1) in the fourth.

Calhoun and Logan O’Hoppe hit back-to-back doubles in the inning to make it 2-0.

With two outs, Bibee walked Ehire Adrianza and got a mound visit from Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis, who had barely returned to the dugout when Moniak smashed the first pitch over the wall in right-center.

“Anytime you can put three runs up on the board, that’s always a good feeling,” said Moniak, who has homered in three of his last four games in Cleveland. “Maybe it’s the month of May. Maybe it’s here, but I’ve been taking strides in the right direction as far as my swing goes and feeling pretty confident.”

Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly in the fifth put the Angels up by six runs.

Bibee gave a brutal assessment of his outing.

“Just made stupid pitches in stupid spots,” he said.

Cleveland was shut out for the third time this season. The Guardians have lost four of five after starting 19-9.

Schanuel, who has hit safely in 12 of 13 games, battled Bibee for 11 pitches leading off the first before grounding out.

“I wasn’t trying to see every pitch, but I was trying to compete and let the guys behind me see what he’s got,” Schanuel said. “It’s what I intend to do every first at-bat, see as many pitches as possible.

“Getting him to 11 pitches in one batter to start off the game, you get pretty flustered. It definitely set up the rest of the team and set me up for the rest of the game.”

He wasn’t as patient in the third, pouncing on the right-hander’s first pitch for his third homer.

TROUT SURGERY

Angels superstar Mike Trout had left knee surgery, and the team remains confident he’ll be back sometime this season. Trout was off to a great start with MLB-high 10 homers, 14 RBIs and six steals in 29 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Manager Ron Washington hopes INF Miguel Sanó (knee inflammation) will be able to come off the injured list when eligible. He was dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired knee and the team felt the best course of action was for him to go on the IL and allow it to “quiet down,” Washington said. … INF Brandon Drury is expected back Saturday after being slowed by a sore neck.

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (elbow) has had no issues since resuming his throwing program this week. A cortisone injection he received last week had the desired effect and the team has been encouraged by the 24-year-old’s progress.

UP NEXT

Angels LHP Reid Detmers (3-2, 3.12 ERA) makes his fourth career start at Progressive Field on Saturday. He’ll face Cleveland’s Ben Lively (0-1, 2.30 ERA).

