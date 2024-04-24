Sports on TV for Thursday, April 25

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, April 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia vs. Boston College, Boston
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama at Mississippi
SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Match 7, Tempe, Ariz.
1:15 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Match 8, Tempe, Ariz.
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Match 9, Tempe, Ariz.
4:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Match 10, Tempe, Ariz.
6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Match 11, Tempe, Ariz.
8:15 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Match 12, Tempe, Ariz.
GOLF
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, First Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
11 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Slovakia, Group A, Espoo, Finland
Noon
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Canada, Group B, Vantaa, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Cleveland OR Philadelphia at Cincinnati
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Washington OR San Diego at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at NY Yankees
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at Orlando, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Philadelphia, Game 3
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Philadelphia, Game 3 (BetCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 3
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 3 (BetCast)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — 2024 NFL Draft: Round 1, Detroit
ESPN — 2024 NFL Draft: Round 1, Detroit
NFLN — 2024 NFL Draft: Round 1, Detroit
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 3
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Manly-Warringah
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
