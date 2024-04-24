Sports on TV for Thursday, April 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, April 25 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, April 25

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia vs. Boston College, Boston

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama at Mississippi

SECN — Missouri at Tennessee

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Match 7, Tempe, Ariz.

1:15 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Match 8, Tempe, Ariz.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Match 9, Tempe, Ariz.

4:45 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Match 10, Tempe, Ariz.

6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Match 11, Tempe, Ariz.

8:15 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Match 12, Tempe, Ariz.

GOLF

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, First Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

11 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Slovakia, Group A, Espoo, Finland

Noon

NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Canada, Group B, Vantaa, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Cleveland OR Philadelphia at Cincinnati

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Washington OR San Diego at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at NY Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at Orlando, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Philadelphia, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Philadelphia, Game 3 (BetCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 3 (BetCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — 2024 NFL Draft: Round 1, Detroit

ESPN — 2024 NFL Draft: Round 1, Detroit

NFLN — 2024 NFL Draft: Round 1, Detroit

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 3

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Manly-Warringah

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

