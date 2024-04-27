Sports on TV for Sunday, April 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, April 28 AUTO RACING 7:30 a.m. TRUTV — FIM MotoGP:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, April 28

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix – Round 4, Cádiz, Spain

11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s Of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

1 p.m.

NBATV — City Oilers vs. Al Ahly Ly, Cairo

BOWLING

1 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The Tournament Of Champions Finals, Fairlawn, Ohio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Indiana

3 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Clemson at Louisville

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana St. at S. Illinois

PAC-12N — California at Stanford

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. Syracuse, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at UCF

Noon

ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia

1 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi

2 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

BTN — Illinois at Ohio St.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Alabama

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA

6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri

GOLF

12:45 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia (Taped)

2:45 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Vantaa, Finland

11 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Latvia, Group A, Espoo, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Toronto OR St. Louis at NY Mets

4 p.m.

ESPN — Houston vs. Colorado, Mexico City

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Boston

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Philadelphia, Game 4

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, Game 4

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Phoenix, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

2:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at Colorado, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at Colorado, Game 4 (BetCast)

5 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vancouver at Nashville, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vancouver at Nashville, Game 4 (BetCast)

8 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Rangers at Washington, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Rangers at Washington, Game 4 (BetCast)

10:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4 (BetCast)

RODEO

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Bucking Battle, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Louisville, Ky.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Udinese at Bologna

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Nottingham Forest

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Devonshire, Bermuda

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — St. Louis at D.C.

3 p.m.

FOX — Michigan at Memphis

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Vegas at Atlanta

_____

