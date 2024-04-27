Sports on TV for Sunday, April 28

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, April 28
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix – Round 4, Cádiz, Spain
11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s Of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
1 p.m.
NBATV — City Oilers vs. Al Ahly Ly, Cairo
BOWLING
1 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The Tournament Of Champions Finals, Fairlawn, Ohio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Indiana
3 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Clemson at Louisville
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Indiana St. at S. Illinois
PAC-12N — California at Stanford
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. Syracuse, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at UCF
Noon
ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia
1 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi
2 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
BTN — Illinois at Ohio St.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Alabama
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA
6 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri
GOLF
12:45 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia (Taped)
2:45 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Vantaa, Finland
11 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Latvia, Group A, Espoo, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Toronto OR St. Louis at NY Mets
4 p.m.
ESPN — Houston vs. Colorado, Mexico City
7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Boston
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Philadelphia, Game 4
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, Game 4
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Phoenix, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
2:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at Colorado, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at Colorado, Game 4 (BetCast)
5 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vancouver at Nashville, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vancouver at Nashville, Game 4 (BetCast)
8 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Rangers at Washington, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Rangers at Washington, Game 4 (BetCast)
10:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4 (BetCast)
RODEO
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Bucking Battle, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Louisville, Ky.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Udinese at Bologna
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Nottingham Forest
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Devonshire, Bermuda
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN — St. Louis at D.C.
3 p.m.
FOX — Michigan at Memphis
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Vegas at Atlanta
