Sports on TV for Sunday, April 21

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, April 21

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 14, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)

BOWLING

Noon

FOX — PBA: The WSOB PBA World Championship – Finals, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Utah

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at Virginia Tech, First Round

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at Clemson, First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11:30 a.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Florida

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Tennessee

ESPNU — Alabama at Arkansas

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Iowa

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at California

4 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Baton Rouge, La.

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Athens, Ga.

CYCLING

9 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Liege Bastogne Liege, 158 miles, Liege, Belgium

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 MAXAM Tire Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Final Round, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Club), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Final Round, Las Calinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Houston at Washington

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Boston, Game 1

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, Game 1

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 1

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 1 (BetCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: New Orleans at Oklahoma City, Game 1

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: New Orleans at Oklahoma City, Game 1 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 1

3 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at NY Rangers, Game 1

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Winnipeg, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Nashville at Vancouver, Game 1

RODEO

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Tacoma, Wash.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

FS2 — European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Sale

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Utah at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Everton

11:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham

Noon

CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Salernitana

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Charlotte FC

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina Courage at Angel City FC

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Finals

UFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — Arlington at Houston

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Atlanta at Orlando

_____

