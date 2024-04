Sports on TV for Sunday, April 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, April 14 AUTO RACING 11 a.m. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying,…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, April 14

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy

2:30 p.m.

TBS — FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas, Austin, Texas

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 13, Foxborough, Mass. (Taped)

BOWLING

Noon

FS1 — PBA: The WSOB PBA Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, Allen Park, Mich. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

BTN — Nebraska at Rutgers

SECN — South Carolina at Florida

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.

SECN — LSU at Tennessee

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Duke

7 p.m.

BTN — Johns Hopkins at Ohio St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Michigan at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia at Kentucky

4 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Alabama

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Clemson

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Lowrance Bassmaster Elite at Harris Chain, Leesburg, Fla.

GOLF

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Utica, N.Y.

5 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Utica, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Albany at Panther City

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Cleveland OR LA Angels at Boston

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Seattle (4:10 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at New York

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — Seattle at St. Louis

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Vegas

TRUTV — Colorado at Vegas (MultiVersus NHL Face-Off)

RODEO

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 3 & Championship Round, Billings, Mont.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Seattle at RFC Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Arsenal

12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga: Villarreal at Athletic Bilbao

2:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United FC

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Austin FC at St. Louis City SC

SWIMMING

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, San Antonio (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Belgium

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Houston at Michigan

3 p.m.

ABC — St. Louis at San Antonio

