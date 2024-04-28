Sports on TV for Monday, April 29

(All times Eastern)
Monday, April 29
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Atlanta at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at New Orleans, Game 4
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at Miami, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at Miami, Game 4 (BetCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 5 (If Necessary) (BetCast)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 5 (If Necessary)
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Vegas, Game 4
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals; Madrid-ATP Round of 16
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals; Madrid-ATP Round of 16
