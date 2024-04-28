Sports on TV for Monday, April 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 29 COLLEGE SOFTBALL 7 p.m. SECN — Mississippi St.…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 29

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Atlanta at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at New Orleans, Game 4

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at Miami, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at Miami, Game 4 (BetCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 5 (If Necessary) (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 5 (If Necessary)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Vegas, Game 4

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals; Madrid-ATP Round of 16

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals; Madrid-ATP Round of 16

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.