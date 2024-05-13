Giants open 3-game series at home against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (27-15, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (19-23, fourth in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Dodgers (27-15, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (19-23, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone (3-1, 3.55 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Giants: Jordan Hicks (3-1, 2.30 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -189, Giants +157; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday to open a three-game series.

San Francisco is 19-23 overall and 11-8 in home games. The Giants have gone 14-9 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 27-15 record overall and a 12-7 record in road games. The Dodgers are first in the NL with 56 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has six home runs, 30 walks and 27 RBI while hitting .339 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 15-for-37 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .227 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: day-to-day (arm), Patrick Bailey: day-to-day (undisclosed), Michael Conforto: day-to-day (hamstring), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (head), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.