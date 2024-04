Sports on TV for Monday, April 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 15 BOWLING 7 p.m. FS1 — PBA: The WSOB…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 15

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The WSOB PBA Cheetah Championship, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: First Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Alabama

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

11:55 a.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Championship Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. Dominican Republic, Group C

1:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Championship Group Stage: Guatemala vs. U.S., Group C

6 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Championship Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Mexico, Group A

MARATHON

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — The 2024 Boston Marathon: From Boston

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Boston

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Houston OR San Diego at Milwaukee (7:40 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPNU — G-League Finals: Oklahoma City at Maine, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Washington

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Chelsea

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2024 WNBA Draft: From New York

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.