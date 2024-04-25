Sports on TV for Friday, April 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, April 26 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 2:30 a.m. (Saturday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, April 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Geelong

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

7 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — Bangui SC vs. City Oilers, Cairo

1 p.m.

NBATV — Al Ahly vs. Al Ahly Ly, Cairo

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Maryland

8 p.m.

BTN — Purdue vs. Northwestern, Chicago

SECN — Florida at Arkansas

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tempe, Ariz.

1:45 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contender’s Bracket Semifinal, Tempe, Ariz.

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contender’s Bracket Championship, Tempe, Ariz.

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Santa Monica, Calif.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tempe, Ariz.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. Spring Game: From Tempe, Ariz.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Loyola (Md.)

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. Notre Dame, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

11 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Noon

NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Vantaa, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Detroit

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — St. Louis at NY Mets

7:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Cincinnati at Texas

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Arizona at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 3

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, Game 3

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Phoenix, Game 3

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ABC — 2024 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Detroit

ESPN2 — 2024 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Detroit

NFLN — 2024 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Detroit

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Rangers at Washington, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Rangers at Washington, Game 3 (BetCast)

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vancouver at Nashville, Game 3

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at Colorado, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at Colorado, Game 3 (BetCast)

10:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Manly-Warringah

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Old Glory DC at Utah

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Fateh at Al-Hilal

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Omaha

_____

