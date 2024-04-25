Sports on TV for Friday, April 26

(All times Eastern)
Friday, April 26
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Geelong
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
7 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10 a.m.
NBATV — Bangui SC vs. City Oilers, Cairo
1 p.m.
NBATV — Al Ahly vs. Al Ahly Ly, Cairo
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Maryland
8 p.m.
BTN — Purdue vs. Northwestern, Chicago
SECN — Florida at Arkansas
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tempe, Ariz.
1:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contender’s Bracket Semifinal, Tempe, Ariz.
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contender’s Bracket Championship, Tempe, Ariz.
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Santa Monica, Calif.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tempe, Ariz.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. Spring Game: From Tempe, Ariz.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Loyola (Md.)
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. Notre Dame, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
11 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Noon
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Vantaa, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Detroit
7:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — St. Louis at NY Mets
7:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Cincinnati at Texas
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Arizona at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 3
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, Game 3
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Phoenix, Game 3
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ABC — 2024 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Detroit
ESPN2 — 2024 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Detroit
NFLN — 2024 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Detroit
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Rangers at Washington, Game 3
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Rangers at Washington, Game 3 (BetCast)
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vancouver at Nashville, Game 3
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at Colorado, Game 3
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at Colorado, Game 3 (BetCast)
10:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Manly-Warringah
9 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Old Glory DC at Utah
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Fateh at Al-Hilal
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Omaha
