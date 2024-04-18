Sports on TV for Friday, April 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, April 19 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:25 a.m. FS2 —…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, April 19

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:25 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Adelaide

11:30 p.m.

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Collingwood

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Carlton

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

3:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

10:55 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Sprint Shootout, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Utah

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at Texas

8 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

SECN — LSU at Missouri

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville Spring Game: From Louisville, Ky.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Navy

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Clemson at Notre Dame

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at California

SECN — LSU at Tennessee

7 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Michigan

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Second Round, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Club), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round, Las Calinas Country Club, Irving, Texas (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Main Card: Welterweights & Featherweights, Chicago

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs

7:20 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Texas at Atlanta

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at St. Louis OR Detroit at Minnesota

10:15 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Arizona at San Francisco

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Chicago at Miami

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Sacramento at New Orleans

TRUTV — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Sacramento at New Orleans (BetCast)

OLYMPIC TRIALS

6:30 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Wrestling Challenge Tournament, San Jose, Calif.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Fayha FC at Al-Nassr FC

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.