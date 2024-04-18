Sports on TV for Friday, April 19

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, April 19
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:25 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Adelaide
11:30 p.m.
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Collingwood
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Carlton
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
3:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
10:55 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Sprint Shootout, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
2:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Utah
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at Texas
8 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.
SECN — LSU at Missouri
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville Spring Game: From Louisville, Ky.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Navy
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Clemson at Notre Dame
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at California
SECN — LSU at Tennessee
7 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Michigan
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Second Round, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Club), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round, Las Calinas Country Club, Irving, Texas (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Main Card: Welterweights & Featherweights, Chicago
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs
7:20 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Texas at Atlanta
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at St. Louis OR Detroit at Minnesota
10:15 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Arizona at San Francisco
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Chicago at Miami
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Sacramento at New Orleans
TRUTV — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Sacramento at New Orleans (BetCast)
OLYMPIC TRIALS
6:30 p.m.
USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Wrestling Challenge Tournament, San Jose, Calif.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:45 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Fayha FC at Al-Nassr FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Bucharest-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals
