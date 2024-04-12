Sports on TV for Apr. 15 – 21

Adv13 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Apr. 15 COLLEGE BASEBALL 5:30 p.m. ESPNU — South…

Adv13

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Apr. 15

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — South Carolina at Florida

MARATHON

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — The 2024 Boston Marathon: From Boston

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPNU — G-League Finals: Oklahoma City at Maine, Game 3 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Chelsea

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2024 WNBA Draft

_____

Tuesday, Apr. 16

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Arkansas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Kentucky

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Texas A&M at Alabama

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at Houston

NBA BASEKTBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs; TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Florida

_____

Wednesday, Apr. 17

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Arkansas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD

ESPN2 — Playoffs: TBD

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at Tampa Bay

9:30 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Dallas

_____

Thursday, Apr. 18

AUTO RACING

11:25 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

3:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Semifinals, Fort Worth, Texas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Semifinals, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Club), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

MLB BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Edmonton at Colorado

_____

Friday, Apr. 19

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 p.m.

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

3:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

5:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

10:55 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at Texas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Clemson at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Michigan

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Second Round, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Club), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round, Las Calinas Country Club, Irving, Texas (Taped)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN — PFL: From Chicago

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBD

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane

_____

Saturday, Apr. 20

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series

4 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4:30 p.m.

USA — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship

2:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Formula 1: The Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: From Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at Texas

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: National Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Virginia at Syracuse

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Maryland at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — LSU at Tennessee

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Third Round, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Club), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Second Round, Las Calinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Buffalo at Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

1:10 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD

6 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs: TBD

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Luton Town

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Washington Spirit

UFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Memphis at St. Louis

7 p.m.

FOX — TBA

_____

Sunday, Apr. 21

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series

BOWLING

Noon

FOX — PBA: From Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Tennessee

ESPNU — Alabama at Arkansas

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Final Round, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Club), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Final Round, Las Calinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs: TBD

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs: TBD

7 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBD

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Everton

11:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Charlotte FC

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy

UFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — Arlington at Houston

_____

