Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 21, 2024, 11:57 PM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND (203) Orlando
at NEW YORK 5 (209) Philadelphia
at DENVER (223½) LA Lakers

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -255 Oakland +210
Detroit OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF
at MINNESOTA -178 Chicago White Sox +150
Toronto -112 at KANSAS CITY -104
Baltimore -118 at LA ANGELS +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -120 at CINCINNATI +102
at PITTSBURGH -134 Milwaukee +114
at ATLANTA -220 Miami +184
Arizona OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF
San Diego -198 at COLORADO +166
at SAN FRANCISCO -126 N.Y Mets +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -235 at BOSTON +190
at CAROLINA -850 N.Y Islanders +570
at DALLAS -130 Vegas +108
at EDMONTON -164 Los Angeles +136

