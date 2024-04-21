NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 5½ (203) Orlando at NEW YORK 5 (209) Philadelphia at DENVER 7½…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|5½
|(203)
|Orlando
|at NEW YORK
|5
|(209)
|Philadelphia
|at DENVER
|7½
|(223½)
|LA Lakers
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-255
|Oakland
|+210
|Detroit
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-178
|Chicago White Sox
|+150
|Toronto
|-112
|at KANSAS CITY
|-104
|Baltimore
|-118
|at LA ANGELS
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-120
|at CINCINNATI
|+102
|at PITTSBURGH
|-134
|Milwaukee
|+114
|at ATLANTA
|-220
|Miami
|+184
|Arizona
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|San Diego
|-198
|at COLORADO
|+166
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-126
|N.Y Mets
|+108
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-235
|at BOSTON
|+190
|at CAROLINA
|-850
|N.Y Islanders
|+570
|at DALLAS
|-130
|Vegas
|+108
|at EDMONTON
|-164
|Los Angeles
|+136
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.