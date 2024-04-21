NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 5½ (203) Orlando at NEW YORK 5 (209) Philadelphia at DENVER 7½…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 5½ (203) Orlando at NEW YORK 5 (209) Philadelphia at DENVER 7½ (223½) LA Lakers

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -255 Oakland +210 Detroit OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF at MINNESOTA -178 Chicago White Sox +150 Toronto -112 at KANSAS CITY -104 Baltimore -118 at LA ANGELS +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -120 at CINCINNATI +102 at PITTSBURGH -134 Milwaukee +114 at ATLANTA -220 Miami +184 Arizona OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF San Diego -198 at COLORADO +166 at SAN FRANCISCO -126 N.Y Mets +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -235 at BOSTON +190 at CAROLINA -850 N.Y Islanders +570 at DALLAS -130 Vegas +108 at EDMONTON -164 Los Angeles +136

