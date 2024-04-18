Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 18, 2024, 11:56 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -156 Tampa Bay +132
at CLEVELAND -178 Oakland +150
Baltimore -136 at KANSAS CITY +116
at MINNESOTA -144 Detroit +122

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -162 Miami +136
Milwaukee -118 at ST. LOUIS +100
at LA DODGERS -200 N.Y Mets +168
at SAN FRANCISCO -132 Arizona +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -174 Chicago White Sox +146
at PITTSBURGH -127 Boston +108
at CINCINNATI OFF LA Angels OFF
Houston -176 at WASHINGTON +148
at ATLANTA -188 Texas +158
Seattle -142 at COLORADO +120
Toronto -116 at SAN DIEGO -102

