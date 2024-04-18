MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -156 Tampa Bay +132 at CLEVELAND -178 Oakland +150…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-156
|Tampa Bay
|+132
|at CLEVELAND
|-178
|Oakland
|+150
|Baltimore
|-136
|at KANSAS CITY
|+116
|at MINNESOTA
|-144
|Detroit
|+122
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-162
|Miami
|+136
|Milwaukee
|-118
|at ST. LOUIS
|+100
|at LA DODGERS
|-200
|N.Y Mets
|+168
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-132
|Arizona
|+112
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-174
|Chicago White Sox
|+146
|at PITTSBURGH
|-127
|Boston
|+108
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|LA Angels
|OFF
|Houston
|-176
|at WASHINGTON
|+148
|at ATLANTA
|-188
|Texas
|+158
|Seattle
|-142
|at COLORADO
|+120
|Toronto
|-116
|at SAN DIEGO
|-102
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.