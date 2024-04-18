MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -156 Tampa Bay +132 at CLEVELAND -178 Oakland +150…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -156 Tampa Bay +132 at CLEVELAND -178 Oakland +150 Baltimore -136 at KANSAS CITY +116 at MINNESOTA -144 Detroit +122

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -162 Miami +136 Milwaukee -118 at ST. LOUIS +100 at LA DODGERS -200 N.Y Mets +168 at SAN FRANCISCO -132 Arizona +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -174 Chicago White Sox +146 at PITTSBURGH -127 Boston +108 at CINCINNATI OFF LA Angels OFF Houston -176 at WASHINGTON +148 at ATLANTA -188 Texas +158 Seattle -142 at COLORADO +120 Toronto -116 at SAN DIEGO -102

