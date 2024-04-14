MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -134 Cleveland +114 at BALTIMORE -148 Minnesota +126 Texas -118…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -134 Cleveland +114 at BALTIMORE -148 Minnesota +126 Texas -118 at DETROIT +100 at TAMPA BAY -162 LA Angels +136 N.Y Yankees OFF at TORONTO OFF Kansas City -186 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +156

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -124 at MIAMI +106 at PHILADELPHIA -275 Colorado +225 at N.Y METS -124 Pittsburgh +106 San Diego -126 at MILWAUKEE +108 at ARIZONA -152 Chicago Cubs +128 at LA DODGERS -360 Washington +290

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -118 at HOUSTON +100 St. Louis -168 at OAKLAND +142 at SEATTLE -158 Cincinnati +134

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -172 Buffalo +142 at PITTSBURGH -118 Nashville -102 at NEW JERSEY -111 N.Y Islanders -108 at DETROIT -200 Montreal +162 Boston -156 at WASHINGTON +130 at N.Y RANGERS -230 Ottawa +188 at EDMONTON -410 San Jose +315 at LOS ANGELES -166 Minnesota +138

