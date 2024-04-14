Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 14, 2024, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -134 Cleveland +114
at BALTIMORE -148 Minnesota +126
Texas -118 at DETROIT +100
at TAMPA BAY -162 LA Angels +136
N.Y Yankees OFF at TORONTO OFF
Kansas City -186 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +156

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -124 at MIAMI +106
at PHILADELPHIA -275 Colorado +225
at N.Y METS -124 Pittsburgh +106
San Diego -126 at MILWAUKEE +108
at ARIZONA -152 Chicago Cubs +128
at LA DODGERS -360 Washington +290

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -118 at HOUSTON +100
St. Louis -168 at OAKLAND +142
at SEATTLE -158 Cincinnati +134

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -172 Buffalo +142
at PITTSBURGH -118 Nashville -102
at NEW JERSEY -111 N.Y Islanders -108
at DETROIT -200 Montreal +162
Boston -156 at WASHINGTON +130
at N.Y RANGERS -230 Ottawa +188
at EDMONTON -410 San Jose +315
at LOS ANGELES -166 Minnesota +138

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up