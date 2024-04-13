Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 13, 2024

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON (223½) Washington
at ORLANDO 5 (214) Milwaukee
at MIAMI 15½ (220½) Toronto
at PHILADELPHIA 16 (213) Brooklyn
at INDIANA 14 (238) Atlanta
at NEW YORK 14½ (215) Chicago
at CLEVELAND 13½ (208½) Charlotte
Houston 3 (220) at LA CLIPPERS
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (229) LA Lakers
Denver 12½ (219) at MEMPHIS
at SACRAMENTO 17½ (213½) Portland
at GOLDEN STATE 8 (222) Utah
at SAN ANTONIO 6 (213½) Detroit
at MINNESOTA 2 (217) Phoenix
at OKLAHOMA CITY 19½ (223) Dallas

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Angels -120 at BOSTON +102
N.Y Yankees -138 at CLEVELAND +118
Minnesota -112 at DETROIT -104
at HOUSTON -126 Texas +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -178 Pittsburgh +150
Atlanta -148 at MIAMI +126
at ARIZONA -148 St. Louis +126
at LA DODGERS -172 San Diego +144

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -190 Milwaukee +160
at TORONTO -240 Colorado +198
Kansas City -124 at N.Y METS +106
San Francisco -122 at TAMPA BAY +104
Cincinnati -176 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +148
at OAKLAND -126 Washington +108
at SEATTLE -146 Chicago Cubs +124

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -138 Seattle +115
at VEGAS -113 Colorado -106
Carolina -385 at CHICAGO +300
at CALGARY -154 Arizona +128

