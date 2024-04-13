NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 9½ (223½) Washington at ORLANDO 5 (214) Milwaukee at MIAMI 15½ (220½)…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 9½ (223½) Washington at ORLANDO 5 (214) Milwaukee at MIAMI 15½ (220½) Toronto at PHILADELPHIA 16 (213) Brooklyn at INDIANA 14 (238) Atlanta at NEW YORK 14½ (215) Chicago at CLEVELAND 13½ (208½) Charlotte Houston 3 (220) at LA CLIPPERS at NEW ORLEANS 4 (229) LA Lakers Denver 12½ (219) at MEMPHIS at SACRAMENTO 17½ (213½) Portland at GOLDEN STATE 8 (222) Utah at SAN ANTONIO 6 (213½) Detroit at MINNESOTA 2 (217) Phoenix at OKLAHOMA CITY 19½ (223) Dallas

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Angels -120 at BOSTON +102 N.Y Yankees -138 at CLEVELAND +118 Minnesota -112 at DETROIT -104 at HOUSTON -126 Texas +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -178 Pittsburgh +150 Atlanta -148 at MIAMI +126 at ARIZONA -148 St. Louis +126 at LA DODGERS -172 San Diego +144

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -190 Milwaukee +160 at TORONTO -240 Colorado +198 Kansas City -124 at N.Y METS +106 San Francisco -122 at TAMPA BAY +104 Cincinnati -176 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +148 at OAKLAND -126 Washington +108 at SEATTLE -146 Chicago Cubs +124

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -138 Seattle +115 at VEGAS -113 Colorado -106 Carolina -385 at CHICAGO +300 at CALGARY -154 Arizona +128

