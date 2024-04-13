NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 9½ (223½) Washington at ORLANDO 5 (214) Milwaukee at MIAMI 15½ (220½)…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|9½
|(223½)
|Washington
|at ORLANDO
|5
|(214)
|Milwaukee
|at MIAMI
|15½
|(220½)
|Toronto
|at PHILADELPHIA
|16
|(213)
|Brooklyn
|at INDIANA
|14
|(238)
|Atlanta
|at NEW YORK
|14½
|(215)
|Chicago
|at CLEVELAND
|13½
|(208½)
|Charlotte
|Houston
|3
|(220)
|at LA CLIPPERS
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4
|(229)
|LA Lakers
|Denver
|12½
|(219)
|at MEMPHIS
|at SACRAMENTO
|17½
|(213½)
|Portland
|at GOLDEN STATE
|8
|(222)
|Utah
|at SAN ANTONIO
|6
|(213½)
|Detroit
|at MINNESOTA
|2
|(217)
|Phoenix
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|19½
|(223)
|Dallas
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Angels
|-120
|at BOSTON
|+102
|N.Y Yankees
|-138
|at CLEVELAND
|+118
|Minnesota
|-112
|at DETROIT
|-104
|at HOUSTON
|-126
|Texas
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-178
|Pittsburgh
|+150
|Atlanta
|-148
|at MIAMI
|+126
|at ARIZONA
|-148
|St. Louis
|+126
|at LA DODGERS
|-172
|San Diego
|+144
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-190
|Milwaukee
|+160
|at TORONTO
|-240
|Colorado
|+198
|Kansas City
|-124
|at N.Y METS
|+106
|San Francisco
|-122
|at TAMPA BAY
|+104
|Cincinnati
|-176
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+148
|at OAKLAND
|-126
|Washington
|+108
|at SEATTLE
|-146
|Chicago Cubs
|+124
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-138
|Seattle
|+115
|at VEGAS
|-113
|Colorado
|-106
|Carolina
|-385
|at CHICAGO
|+300
|at CALGARY
|-154
|Arizona
|+128
