NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 6½ (212½) Orlando Chicago 1½ (221½) at WASHINGTON at BOSTON 10½ (217)…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|6½
|(212½)
|Orlando
|Chicago
|1½
|(221½)
|at WASHINGTON
|at BOSTON
|10½
|(217)
|Charlotte
|at CLEVELAND
|3
|(234)
|Indiana
|at NEW YORK
|11½
|(209½)
|Brooklyn
|LA Lakers
|15
|(227½)
|at MEMPHIS
|Denver
|11
|(224)
|at SAN ANTONIO
|at MIAMI
|14½
|(217)
|Toronto
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|13½
|(223)
|Milwaukee
|at MINNESOTA
|12½
|(225½)
|Atlanta
|at DALLAS
|14
|(218)
|Detroit
|at GOLDEN STATE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New Orleans
|at PORTLAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Houston
|at LA CLIPPERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|Phoenix
|5
|(225)
|at SACRAMENTO
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-120
|at DETROIT
|+102
|LA Angels
|-116
|at BOSTON
|-102
|N.Y Yankees
|-142
|at CLEVELAND
|+120
|at HOUSTON
|-138
|Texas
|+118
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-168
|Pittsburgh
|+142
|Atlanta
|-200
|at MIAMI
|+168
|St. Louis
|-118
|at ARIZONA
|+100
|at LA DODGERS
|-200
|San Diego
|+168
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-118
|at BALTIMORE
|+100
|at TORONTO
|-235
|Colorado
|+194
|at N.Y METS
|-120
|Kansas City
|+102
|Cincinnati
|-180
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+152
|at OAKLAND
|-132
|Washington
|+112
|at SEATTLE
|-120
|Chicago Cubs
|+102
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-210
|at ST. LOUIS
|+172
|Nashville
|-255
|at CHICAGO
|+205
|at EDMONTON
|-265
|Arizona
|+215
|Calgary
|-162
|at ANAHEIM
|+134
|at VEGAS
|-164
|Minnesota
|+136
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
