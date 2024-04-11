NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 6½ (212½) Orlando Chicago 1½ (221½) at WASHINGTON at BOSTON 10½ (217)…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 6½ (212½) Orlando Chicago 1½ (221½) at WASHINGTON at BOSTON 10½ (217) Charlotte at CLEVELAND 3 (234) Indiana at NEW YORK 11½ (209½) Brooklyn LA Lakers 15 (227½) at MEMPHIS Denver 11 (224) at SAN ANTONIO at MIAMI 14½ (217) Toronto at OKLAHOMA CITY 13½ (223) Milwaukee at MINNESOTA 12½ (225½) Atlanta at DALLAS 14 (218) Detroit at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) New Orleans at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Houston at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Utah Phoenix 5 (225) at SACRAMENTO

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -120 at DETROIT +102 LA Angels -116 at BOSTON -102 N.Y Yankees -142 at CLEVELAND +120 at HOUSTON -138 Texas +118

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -168 Pittsburgh +142 Atlanta -200 at MIAMI +168 St. Louis -118 at ARIZONA +100 at LA DODGERS -200 San Diego +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY OFF San Francisco OFF Milwaukee -118 at BALTIMORE +100 at TORONTO -235 Colorado +194 at N.Y METS -120 Kansas City +102 Cincinnati -180 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +152 at OAKLAND -132 Washington +112 at SEATTLE -120 Chicago Cubs +102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Carolina -210 at ST. LOUIS +172 Nashville -255 at CHICAGO +205 at EDMONTON -265 Arizona +215 Calgary -162 at ANAHEIM +134 at VEGAS -164 Minnesota +136

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.