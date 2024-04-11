Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 11, 2024, 11:56 PM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (212½) Orlando
Chicago (221½) at WASHINGTON
at BOSTON 10½ (217) Charlotte
at CLEVELAND 3 (234) Indiana
at NEW YORK 11½ (209½) Brooklyn
LA Lakers 15 (227½) at MEMPHIS
Denver 11 (224) at SAN ANTONIO
at MIAMI 14½ (217) Toronto
at OKLAHOMA CITY 13½ (223) Milwaukee
at MINNESOTA 12½ (225½) Atlanta
at DALLAS 14 (218) Detroit
at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) New Orleans
at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Houston
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Utah
Phoenix 5 (225) at SACRAMENTO

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -120 at DETROIT +102
LA Angels -116 at BOSTON -102
N.Y Yankees -142 at CLEVELAND +120
at HOUSTON -138 Texas +118

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -168 Pittsburgh +142
Atlanta -200 at MIAMI +168
St. Louis -118 at ARIZONA +100
at LA DODGERS -200 San Diego +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY OFF San Francisco OFF
Milwaukee -118 at BALTIMORE +100
at TORONTO -235 Colorado +194
at N.Y METS -120 Kansas City +102
Cincinnati -180 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +152
at OAKLAND -132 Washington +112
at SEATTLE -120 Chicago Cubs +102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -210 at ST. LOUIS +172
Nashville -255 at CHICAGO +205
at EDMONTON -265 Arizona +215
Calgary -162 at ANAHEIM +134
at VEGAS -164 Minnesota +136

