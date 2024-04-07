Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 7, 2024, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at UCONN Purdue

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
Seattle -118 at TORONTO +100
Houston -130 at TEXAS +110
Tampa Bay -138 at LA ANGELS +118

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -112 at CINCINNATI -104
at ATLANTA -210 N.Y Mets +176
at ST. LOUIS -118 Philadelphia +100
Arizona -174 at COLORADO +146
at SAN DIEGO -138 Chicago Cubs +118
at SAN FRANCISCO -225 Washington +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -156 Miami +132
at PITTSBURGH -124 Detroit +106
LA Dodgers -146 at MINNESOTA +124

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -166 Pittsburgh +138
at VANCOUVER -122 Vegas +102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up