COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UCONN 6½ Purdue

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND OFF Chicago White Sox OFF Seattle -118 at TORONTO +100 Houston -130 at TEXAS +110 Tampa Bay -138 at LA ANGELS +118

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -112 at CINCINNATI -104 at ATLANTA -210 N.Y Mets +176 at ST. LOUIS -118 Philadelphia +100 Arizona -174 at COLORADO +146 at SAN DIEGO -138 Chicago Cubs +118 at SAN FRANCISCO -225 Washington +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -156 Miami +132 at PITTSBURGH -124 Detroit +106 LA Dodgers -146 at MINNESOTA +124

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -166 Pittsburgh +138 at VANCOUVER -122 Vegas +102

