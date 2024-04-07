COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UCONN 6½ Purdue MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND…
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at UCONN
|6½
|Purdue
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|Seattle
|-118
|at TORONTO
|+100
|Houston
|-130
|at TEXAS
|+110
|Tampa Bay
|-138
|at LA ANGELS
|+118
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-112
|at CINCINNATI
|-104
|at ATLANTA
|-210
|N.Y Mets
|+176
|at ST. LOUIS
|-118
|Philadelphia
|+100
|Arizona
|-174
|at COLORADO
|+146
|at SAN DIEGO
|-138
|Chicago Cubs
|+118
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-225
|Washington
|+188
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-156
|Miami
|+132
|at PITTSBURGH
|-124
|Detroit
|+106
|LA Dodgers
|-146
|at MINNESOTA
|+124
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-166
|Pittsburgh
|+138
|at VANCOUVER
|-122
|Vegas
|+102
