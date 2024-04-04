All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|54
|36
|9
|6
|3
|81
|190
|127
|Peoria
|54
|36
|13
|1
|4
|77
|187
|134
|Roanoke
|54
|31
|15
|7
|1
|70
|197
|162
|Fayetteville
|54
|29
|19
|6
|0
|64
|182
|163
|Quad City
|54
|31
|22
|1
|0
|63
|188
|171
|Huntsville
|54
|28
|19
|6
|1
|63
|168
|164
|Pensacola
|54
|25
|25
|2
|2
|54
|168
|169
|Evansville
|54
|23
|28
|2
|1
|49
|144
|169
|Macon
|54
|15
|32
|3
|4
|37
|139
|209
|Knoxville
|54
|16
|34
|3
|1
|36
|126
|221
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
