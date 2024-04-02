Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 2, 2024, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 54 36 9 6 3 81 190 127
Peoria 54 36 13 1 4 77 187 134
Roanoke 54 31 15 7 1 70 197 162
Fayetteville 54 29 19 6 0 64 182 163
Quad City 54 31 22 1 0 63 188 171
Huntsville 54 28 19 6 1 63 168 164
Pensacola 54 25 25 2 2 54 168 169
Evansville 54 23 28 2 1 49 144 169
Macon 54 15 32 3 4 37 139 209
Knoxville 54 16 34 3 1 36 126 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sports
