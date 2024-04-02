All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 54 36 9 6 3 81 190 127…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 54 36 9 6 3 81 190 127 Peoria 54 36 13 1 4 77 187 134 Roanoke 54 31 15 7 1 70 197 162 Fayetteville 54 29 19 6 0 64 182 163 Quad City 54 31 22 1 0 63 188 171 Huntsville 54 28 19 6 1 63 168 164 Pensacola 54 25 25 2 2 54 168 169 Evansville 54 23 28 2 1 49 144 169 Macon 54 15 32 3 4 37 139 209 Knoxville 54 16 34 3 1 36 126 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

