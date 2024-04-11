Spanish TV channel apologizes for comments that prompted boycott by Barcelona and PSG players

MADRID (AP) — Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus+ apologized Thursday for an “unfortunate” comment about soccer star Lamine Yamal that prompted…

MADRID (AP) — Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus+ apologized Thursday for an “unfortunate” comment about soccer star Lamine Yamal that prompted a boycott by Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after their Champions League match.

Players from both teams did not talk to reporters from the pay TV platform after Barcelona’s 3-2 win at PSG on Wednesday.

The protest came after former Atletico Madrid player and assistant coach Germán “Mono” Burgos said that Barcelona’s Yamal could work “at a traffic light” if things didn’t go well for him in soccer. The comments were made over images of the 16-year-old Yamal juggling a soccer ball with his feet ahead of the match in Paris on Wednesday.

Burgos issued a statement apologizing and saying he didn’t intend to offend Yamal. He said he made a joke to praise the player’s skills, and that the comment was not related to ethnicity or social class.

Movistar said in a statement that it “condemns any type of discrimination and won’t allow this type of comment” by anyone. It said it will take measures to stop it happening again.

Spanish media said Movistar did not plan to use Burgos again as a collaborator.

