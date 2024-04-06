Smith leads Dodgers against the Cubs after 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (7-3) vs. Chicago Cubs (5-2) Chicago; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (0-1, 7.50…

Los Angeles Dodgers (7-3) vs. Chicago Cubs (5-2)

Chicago; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (0-1, 7.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Cubs: Jordan Wicks (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -193, Cubs +161; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs after Will Smith’s four-hit game on Friday.

Chicago went 83-79 overall and 45-36 in home games last season. The Cubs averaged 8.6 hits per game in the 2023 season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.

Los Angeles went 100-62 overall and 47-34 on the road a season ago. The Dodgers averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .257 and slugging .455.

INJURIES: Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (back), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.