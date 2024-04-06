San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

San Diego Padres (4-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-5) San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King…

San Diego Padres (4-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-5)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (1-0, 6.14 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Giants: Keaton Winn (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -110, Giants -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

San Francisco had a 79-83 record overall and a 45-36 record at home last season. The Giants scored 4.2 runs per game while giving up 4.4 last season.

San Diego had an 82-80 record overall and a 38-43 record on the road last season. The Padres averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .244 and slugging .413.

INJURIES: Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

