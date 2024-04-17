Rockies come into matchup with the Phillies on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (4-14, fifth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (10-8, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:05…

Colorado Rockies (4-14, fifth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (10-8, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -227, Rockies +188; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to stop their four-game slide with a win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 10-8 record overall and a 6-6 record at home. The Phillies are 3-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado is 2-10 on the road and 4-14 overall. The Rockies have a 2-10 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has four doubles and four home runs while hitting .215 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 10-for-39 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has five doubles and two home runs for the Rockies. Elias Diaz is 14-for-36 with a double and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .226 batting average, 2.80 ERA, even run differential

Rockies: 2-8, .254 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

