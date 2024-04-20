Lens and Rennes win to stay on track for a European place in French league

PARIS (AP) — Lens scraped a 1-0 win against rock-bottom Clermont after Rennes coasted past Nantes 3-0 as both stayed…

PARIS (AP) — Lens scraped a 1-0 win against rock-bottom Clermont after Rennes coasted past Nantes 3-0 as both stayed on track for a European place in the French league on Saturday.

The top six qualify for European competitions next season. Lens was sixth and Rennes seventh before Sunday’s matches.

Florian Sotoca put Lens ahead from a penalty in the second minute.

Club-record signing Elye Wahi, who cost 35 million euros ($38 million) from Montpellier last summer, missed three chances to score for Lens and the striker was jeered by home fans when he was taken off near the end.

Moments later, Sotoca hit the post with a low shot.

Earlier, striker Arnaud Kalimuendo opened the scoring for Rennes in the 67th minute on a cross from right back Guéla Doué.

After Kalimuendo was fouled, attacking midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 76th.

Forward Amine Gouiri wrapped it up in stoppage time after swapping passes with Désiré Doué, Guéla’s younger brother.

Nantes remained in 14th place and just above the relegation zone.

League leader Paris Saint-Germain can take a step closer to a record-extending 12th league title by beating Lyon on Sunday.

