Reigning Olympic gymnastics champ Sunisa Lee headlines the initial draw sheet for the U.S. Classic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reigning Olympic all-around gymnastics champion Sunisa Lee headlines the initial draw for the U.S. Classic in Hartford, Connecticut, next month.

Lee, who became the sixth American woman to win her sport’s most coveted title at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, is eyeing a run at this year’s Paris Games.

The 21-year-old Lee has been hampered by health issues over the last two years but did compete at the Winter Cup in Louisville in February.

The initial field for the event slated for May 17-19 also includes 2020 Olympic floor champion Jade Carey, six-time world championship medalist Shilese Jones, former NCAA all-around champion Trinity Thomas and four-time world championship medalist Leanne Wong.

The meet is the next major event in the run-up to the U.S. Olympic Trials scheduled for late June in Minneapolis.

USA Gymnastics will update the field every Friday. There is a strong likelihood that six-time world all-around champion and seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles will be part of the field. The registration deadline is May 3 and USA Gymnastics plans to release an updated field every Friday over the next month.

The meet could also include 2012 Olympic champion Gabby Douglas.

USA Gymnastics has accepted a petition from the 28-year-old Douglas to compete at both the U.S. Classic and the American Classic in Katy, Texas, scheduled for later this month. Douglas’ participation is dependent on her registering for either or both of the events. The deadline for the American Classic, scheduled for April 25-28, is April 15.

Douglas had hoped to return to competition at the Winter Cup but was sidelined by COVID-19 the week of the event. She remains in training at the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy in the northern Dallas suburbs.

