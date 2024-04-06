Red Sox SS Trevor Story leaves game after injuring shoulder on diving stop of Mike Trout’s hit

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story exited Boston’s game against the Angels in the fourth inning Friday…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story exited Boston’s game against the Angels in the fourth inning Friday night after injuring his left shoulder on a backhand dive to stop a hit by Mike Trout.

Story and the Red Sox won’t know the severity of his injury until he undergoes an MRI exam Saturday, but the veteran infielder was somber in the clubhouse after Boston’s 8-6 victory. The two-time All-Star wasn’t even certain whether his shoulder had dislocated after he landed on it with most of his body weight.

“Frustrating, man,” Story said. “A lot of emotions. We don’t know how severe it is just yet, but a lot of frustration. … Pretty painful.”

Story got his glove on Trout’s hard grounder, but he was left writhing in pain after hitting the grass hard on his left arm and shoulder. Third baseman Rafael Devers put both hands on his head in empathy after watching the injury to Story, who stayed on the grass for about two minutes with manager Alex Cora and the athletic training staff before heading to the dugout.

Story has already endured major injury problems in each of his first two seasons with Boston after leaving Colorado as a free agent for a $140 million, six-year contract.

Story played in just 94 games in 2022 after missing significant time with injuries to his right hand and left foot. He appeared in only 43 games last season after recovering from major offseason surgery on his right elbow.

“You go out there and he’s in pain and all that, and you start thinking about everything he did in the offseason to get to this point,” Cora said. “He’s a guy that very quietly has become the leader of this team. He took ownership of what we were trying to accomplish. It’s not going to stop, and hopefully nothing is going on and he’ll be with us soon. But you start thinking about that. That’s the tough part of this job.”

Pablo Reyes replaced Story at shortstop. Cora said he wasn’t sure who would replace Story going forward if necessary.

Story went 0 for 2 against Los Angeles before leaving. He is batting .226 this season, but began the night tied for the team lead with four RBIs.

“He’s done everything right, everything possible to (play) more than 150 games and the playoffs,” Cora said. “Hopefully we still can do that, but it was tough to go out there.”

