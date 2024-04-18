Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has a bone bruise in his sore left knee

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox All-Star third placeman Rafael Devers has a bone bruise in his left knee, manager…

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox All-Star third placeman Rafael Devers has a bone bruise in his left knee, manager Alex Cora said Thursday.

Devers had an MRI on his sore knee before Boston’s 5-4 loss to Cleveland.

“At least we have an idea of what it is,” Cora said. “He should be fine.”

Devers wasn’t in the lineup and Cora said before the game the Red Sox had the third baseman get the testing “just to make sure nothing is structurally wrong.”

After leaving Tuesday’s game with left knee discomfort, Devers was in Boston’s lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday. He went hitless in four at-bats with three strikeouts.

Also Thursday, the Red Sox placed outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the seven-day injured list, retroactive to April 16.

The team leader with seven home runs, O’Neill hasn’t played since Monday when he left the game after colliding with Devers. O’Neill needed eight stitches in his forehead.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.