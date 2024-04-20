Rapids use pair of own goals to beat Dallas 2-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Rapids used own goals by FC Dallas’ Sebastien Ibeagha to close out the…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Rapids used own goals by FC Dallas’ Sebastien Ibeagha to close out the first half and Sam Junqua early in the second to post a 2-1 victory on Saturday night.

Colorado (4-2-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime on Ibeagha’s gaffe in the 45th minute. Junqua’s misplay came four minutes into the second half.

Dallas (1-5-2) made things interesting when rookie forward Petar Musa found the net in the 87th minute for his first career goal. The 26-year-old was making his seventh appearance, all starts. Liam Fraser notched his second career assist on the score. His first came in 2019 while he was a member of Toronto FC.

Zack Steffen, in his first season with the Rapids, finished with two saves. Steffen had been out of the league since making 76 starts for the Columbus Crew from 2017-19. He posted his first clean sheet of the season in a 3-0 road win over the San Jose Earthquakes last time out.

Maarten Paes totaled three saves for Dallas. The club was coming off back-to-back scoreless draws after surrendering 10 goals in its first five matches.

Colorado improves to 21-9-11 all time in the series. Saturday marked the 28th anniversary of the first meeting between the clubs — a 3-1 victory by the Rapids at Mile High Stadium in Denver.

Dallas leads the overall series 35-29-19 but has not won in Colorado since 2014.

Dallas returns home to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Colorado travels to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

