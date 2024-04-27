Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EDT
|x-clinched playoff position
|GP
|W
|L
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Montreal
|23
|10
|5
|3
|5
|41
|57
|53
|x-Toronto
|21
|10
|7
|4
|0
|38
|54
|45
|Minnesota
|21
|8
|6
|4
|3
|35
|51
|45
|Ottawa
|22
|8
|7
|1
|6
|32
|57
|54
|Boston
|22
|6
|9
|4
|3
|29
|46
|54
|New York
|21
|3
|11
|4
|3
|20
|42
|56
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Wednesday, April 24
Ottawa 3, Boston 2, SO
Montreal 5, New York 2
|Saturday, April 27
Montreal 2, Ottawa 0
Boston 2, Minnesota 1
|Sunday, April 28
Toronto at New York, 1 p.m.
|Tuesday, April 30
Ottawa at New York, 1 p.m.
