Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EDT x-clinched playoff position GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA x-Montreal 23 10 5 3 5 41 57 53 x-Toronto 21 10 7 4 0 38 54 45 Minnesota 21 8 6 4 3 35 51 45 Ottawa 22 8 7 1 6 32 57 54 Boston 22 6 9 4 3 29 46 54 New York 21 3 11 4 3 20 42 56

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Wednesday, April 24

Ottawa 3, Boston 2, SO

Montreal 5, New York 2

Saturday, April 27

Montreal 2, Ottawa 0

Boston 2, Minnesota 1

Sunday, April 28

Toronto at New York, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30

Ottawa at New York, 1 p.m.

