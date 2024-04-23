Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EDT x-clinched playoff position GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA x-Toronto 21 10 7 4 0…

All Times EDT x-clinched playoff position GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA x-Toronto 21 10 7 4 0 38 54 45 Montreal 21 8 5 3 5 35 50 51 Minnesota 21 8 6 4 3 35 50 43 Ottawa 20 8 6 0 6 30 54 50 Boston 21 6 9 4 2 28 42 50 New York 20 3 10 4 3 20 40 51

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Saturday, April 20

Toronto 3, Montreal 2, OT

Boston 2, New York 1

Ottawa 4, Minnesota 0

Wednesday, April 24

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New York, at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Montreal at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Toronto at New York, 1 p.m.

