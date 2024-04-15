Pistons plan to hire head of basketball operations after finishing with NBA’s worst record again

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons are looking for new leadership after finishing with the NBA’s worst record for the…

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons are looking for new leadership after finishing with the NBA’s worst record for the second straight year.

The Pistons announced Monday, a day after finishing the season 14-68, that it will hire a head of basketball operations who will report to team owner Tom Gores.

“This past season has been incredibly difficult and frustrating for our fans, players and our entire organization,” Gores said. “We will continue to invest in our core group of young players and surround them with the right complimentary talent.”

The Pistons are trying to build around Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey — players who are 22 and younger — to restore pride in a franchise that has won three NBA titles.

The team says general manager Troy Weaver, who has a 74-244 record in his four years with the franchise, and the basketball staff will keep their jobs.

“I am committed to doing whatever it takes to build a winning team,” Gores said. “Nothing is off the table. As tough as this season has been, a bright future is available to us. It’s in our power to get this right, and we will. This is a pivotal summer for the Pistons.”

Detroit will hope to get the No. 1 pick overall in the NBA draft, a year after San Antonio won the draft lottery and landed Victor Wembanyama.

The Pistons set an NBA single-season record with 28 consecutive losses, a skid that started in October and didn’t end until late December, under first-year coach Monty Williams and failed to come close to ending a five-year playoff drought.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.