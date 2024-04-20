Lee’s single in eighth ends no-hit bid for Phillies’ Wheeler

Rookie Korey Lee singled with one out in the eighth inning off Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler to break up…

Rookie Korey Lee singled with one out in the eighth inning off Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler to break up Wheeler’s no-hit bid against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

Lee singled just past the glove of diving first baseman Bryce Harper and into right field on a first-pitch sinker. Harper was shifted toward second against the right-handed-hitting Lee.

With the Phillies ahead 9-0, Wheeler was removed after the hit on his 106th pitch and replaced by Seranthony Dominguez. Wheeler matched the longest he took a no-hitter, against Detroit in a 3-2 win last June 8.

Wheeler struck out eight, walked two and hit a batter. The White Sox hit just two balls out of the infield against the 33-year-old right-hander before Lee’s single, Braden Shewmake’s flyout to right leading off the sixth and Andrew Benintendi’s flyout to the center-field warning track with one out in the seventh.

A night earlier, Philadelphia’s Spencer Turnbull didn’t allow a hit until Gavin Sheets’ one-out single in the seventh.

Chicago entered Saturday hitting a major league-low .190 and its 3-16 record was the worst after 19 games in team history.

