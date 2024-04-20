Lee’s single in eighth ends no-hit bid for Phillies’ Wheeler

Rookie Korey Lee singled with one out in the eighth inning off Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler to break up Wheeler’s no-hit bid against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.
Lee singled just past the glove of diving first baseman Bryce Harper and into right field on a first-pitch sinker. Harper was shifted toward second against the right-handed-hitting Lee.
With the Phillies ahead 9-0, Wheeler was removed after the hit on his 106th pitch and replaced by Seranthony Dominguez. Wheeler matched the longest he took a no-hitter, against Detroit in a 3-2 win last June 8.
Wheeler struck out eight, walked two and hit a batter. The White Sox hit just two balls out of the infield against the 33-year-old right-hander before Lee’s single, Braden Shewmake’s flyout to right leading off the sixth and Andrew Benintendi’s flyout to the center-field warning track with one out in the seventh.
A night earlier, Philadelphia’s Spencer Turnbull didn’t allow a hit until Gavin Sheets’ one-out single in the seventh.
Chicago entered Saturday hitting a major league-low .190 and its 3-16 record was the worst after 19 games in team history.
