Phillies walk-off the Pirates 4-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a walk-off, bases-loaded single in the ninth inning, Kyle Schwarber homered and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Saturday.

Alec Bohm added an RBI for the Phillies, who moved over .500.

Oneil Cruz homered for Pittsburgh.

Schwarber led off the ninth with a single to right off Jose Hernandez (1-1), and Trea Turner walked to put runners on first and second with no outs. Both advanced on a wild pitch.

Hernandez struck out Bryce Harper for the first out, and Pirates manager Derek Shelton lifted Hernandez for Roansy Contreras. Pittsburgh intentionally walked Bohm to load the bases before Castellanos laced a first-pitch, 95-mph fastball over center fielder Jack Suwinski.

Jeff Hoffman (2-0) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to cap an impressive outing by Philadelphia’s relievers, who struck out seven, walked one and allowed one hit in five scoreless innings.

REDS 5, WHITE SOX 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Lodolo struck out 10 in 5 2/3 solid innings in his first big league start in almost a year, and Cincinnati beat Chicago.

Cincinnati scored five runs in the second against Garrett Crochet, and Lodolo took over from there. The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed one hit — Robbie Grossman’s infield single leading off the sixth — and walked one. He also hit two batters.

Reds slugger Elly De La Cruz went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts, but he walked in the ninth to reach safely for the 19th consecutive game dating to last season. He hit a three-run homer in an 11-1 victory over the White Sox in the series opener on Friday night.

Chicago finished with two hits. The White Sox have scored a major league-low 30 runs during their 2-12 start.

YANKEES 3, GUARDIANS 2, 1st GAME

YANKEES 8, GUARDIANS 2, 2nd GAME

CLEVELAND (AP) — Oswaldo Cabrera hit a two-run homer and New York beat Cleveland in the first game of a split doubleheader to match the best start in their famed history.

Juan Soto hit a three-run homer and Cody Poteet pitched six solid innings in his debut for New York as they won the second game to sweep a doubleheader over Cleveland Guardians and continue one of the strongest starts in their storied history.

The Yankees are 12-3 for the seventh time and first since 2003, when they made one of their 40 trips to the World Series. They’re 8-1 on the road.

Soto, acquired by the club in an offseason trade from San Diego to put New York back on top, connected in the fourth off Triston McKenzie (1-2), who struggled from the outset and walked six in four innings.

Poteet (1-0) allowed one run and six hits while picking up his first win since 2021 — 1,056 days ago — with Miami.

TWINS 11, TIGERS 5, 12 INNINGS, 1st GAME

TWINS 4, TIGERS 1, 2nd GAME

DETROIT (AP) — Minnesota took advantage of a based-loaded walk, a three-run error by Detroit third baseman Zach McKinstry and three-run homer by Matt Waller in the 12th inning to beat Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader.

Edouard Julien and Willi Castro homered and Minnesota beat Detroit in the second game.

The Tigers struck out 27 times in the doubleheader and 42 times in a 24-hour span including Friday’s rain-delayed 8-2 win.

Simeon Woods-Richardson (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and a walk in six innings in the second game. Cole Sands pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for his first save of the season.

Matt Manning (0-1) gave up four runs on five hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven. Like Woods-Richardson, he was called up Saturday.

ROYALS 11, METS 7

NEW YORK (AP) — Salvador Perez had four RBIs on two hits and Bobby Witt Jr. scored four times to lead Kansas City to a win over New York.

The four-run game was the second of the week for Witt, who scored four times in Thursday’s 13-3 win over the Houston Astros. He just missed scoring a fifth run in the sixth inning Saturday, when Brandon Nimmo robbed him of a three-run homer with a leaping catch at the right-centerfield wall.

Perez, who won the 2015 World Series MVP when Kansas City beat the Mets in five games, also homered and Nick Loftin collected a career-high three RBIs as the Royals improved to 10-5 — just the seventh time in franchise history the Royals have won at least 10 of their first 15 games.

Hunter Renfroe had a two-run double while Nelson Velázquez and Freddy Fermin had an RBI hit apiece.

Alec Marsh (2-0) gave up four runs in five innings.

BLUE JAYS 5, ROCKIES 3

TORONTO (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit his second career grand slam, Yariel Rodríguez struck out six over 3 2/3 innings in his major league debut and Toronto beat Colorado.

Rodríguez allowed one run, four hits and two walks. The right-hander signed a five-year deal with Toronto in the offseason after pitching in Japan in 2022.

Rodríguez was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo before the game. He started in place of right-hander Bowden Francis (1-2), who came on in relief of his new teammate and allowed two runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Tim Mayza and Chad Green each pitched one inning and Yimi Garcia struck out the side in the ninth for his first save.

Colorado beat Toronto 12-4 on Friday night but the Rockies have not won consecutive road games since back-to-back wins at Miami in July 2023.

MARLINS 5, BRAVES 1

MIAMI (AP) — Josh Bell homered, Max Meyer allowed one run over six innings, and Miami beat Atlanta for their first home win of the season.

Bell hit a fly ball off Braves starter Chris Sale that sneaked over the left-field wall of a windy loanDepot in the first inning. It was Bell’s second home run of the season.

Meyer (2-0) continued his strong start, limiting the Braves’ high-powered offense to one run on six hits while striking out a career-high seven batters and not issuing a walk.

Meyer picked up his first career win last Sunday against St. Louis with six innings of one-run ball on three hits. The 25-year-old Meyer, who is ranked as Miami’s third-best prospect by MLB Pipeline, missed last season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Bryan De La Cruz gave the Marlins a 5-0 lead with a two-out, bases-loaded double in the fifth off Sale, who recorded outs against the first two batters he faced in the inning and then allowed a single and consecutive walks. Luis Arraez, Bell and Jake Burger scored.

GIANTS 11, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Logan Webb allowed one run over seven innings, Thairo Estrada homered twice and San Francisco cruised past Tampa Bay.

Webb (1-1) scattered six hits in his fourth start of the season. The 2023 NL Cy Young Award runner-up lowered his ERA from 4.86 to 3.80.

LaMonte Wade Jr., Jorge Soler and Matt Chapman also homered for the Giants, who entered with a seven-game longball drought. It was the team’s longest power outage since a seven-game stretch in June 2014.

Rays catcher Ben Rortvedt pitched the final two innings and allowed one run and three hits. He struck out pinch-hitter Tyler Fitzgerald on a 75.6 mph pitch during a scoreless eighth and gave up Chapman’s homer in the ninth.

Estrada hit a fourth-inning solo drive off Ryan Pepiot (1-2) and Wade added a two-run shot in the fifth that put San Francisco up 4-1.

Pepiot allowed four runs and five hits, including four for extra bases, over five innings. The Giants had three extra-base hits overall in their previous three games.

RED SOX 7, ANGELS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Triston Casas hit a long two-run homer in a four-run first inning and Boston cleaned up their season-long defensive problems in a victory over Los Angeles Angels for their first home victory of the season.

Masataka Yoshida added two RBI singles for the Red Sox. They opened 0-4 at home while committing eight errors that led to nine unearned runs. For the season, they made 14 accounting for 15 unearned.

But on Saturday, they were clean in the field, including a nice play up-the-middle by shortstop David Hamilton that led to a force out. The game ended with a nifty 6-4-3 double play.

Taylor Ward hit a two-run homer — the 8,999th in club history — for the Angels, who beat Boston 7-0 in the series opener Friday. Slugger Mike Trout went 0 for 4 with a strikeout.

NATIONALS 3, ATHLETICS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — MacKenzie Gore tied a career high with 11 strikeouts, CJ Abrams hit an RBI triple and Washington beat Oakland.

Gore (2-0) tossed five scoreless innings, throwing 90 pitches and striking out the last five batters he faced. He struck out the side in the fifth before giving way to the bullpen. Nationals pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts. Kyle Finnegan recorded his fifth save of the season.

Abrams, who has hit safely in eight of the last 10 games, had a one-out RBI triple in the third inning to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead. Luis García Jr. made it 2-0 in the sixth with an RBI double.

Jacob Young knocked in an insurance run in the ninth with a two-out double after Abraham Toro cut the deficit to 2-1 in the seventh with an RBI double.

ASTROS 9, RANGERS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker doubled twice and had three RBIs and Jose Altuve added three hits and drove in two runs as Houston used a seven-run seventh inning to break a tie and coast to a victory over Texas.

The Astros snapped a four-game skid and bounced back after allowing the Rangers to score their season high in a 12-8 win in the series opener.

The game was tied at 2 and the bases were loaded with one out in the seventh when pinch-hitter Victor Caratini’s RBI single to right field off José Ureña (0-1) put the Astros on top.

Altuve followed with a double to the corner of left field to send two more home and push the lead to 5-2. Austin Pruitt took over and intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez before Tucker doubled to center field to score two more.

Houston made it 9-2 when Alvarez scored on a sacrifice fly by Yainer Diaz.

Ronel Blanco, who threw a no-hitter in his season debut and pitched six scoreless innings Sunday, gave the Astros another solid start Saturday. He gave up two runs in the first inning before settling down to pitch five scoreless frames. He allowed five singles with three walks and five strikeouts.

BREWERS 11, ORIOLES 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jake Bauers hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fourth inning and Milwaukee slugged their way to a victory over Baltimore.

The Brewers have scored 58 runs in their last six games, with at least seven in each of them. That streak ties a franchise record set in 1982 and 1989.

Milwaukee spotted the Orioles a 4-1 lead in the second inning but didn’t stay down for long on a day when the wind at Camden Yards seemed to suit the hitters better than the pitchers. Rhys Hoskins also went deep for the Brewers, and Ryan Mountcastle, Jordan Westburg and Adley Rutschman homered for Baltimore.

Elvis Peguero (3-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, the first of five relievers who kept the Orioles off the scoreboard.

Dean Kremer (0-1) allowed six earned runs and 10 hits in four innings.

Milwaukee starter DL Hall permitted five runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. Hall was part of the offseason trade that sent ace right-hander Corbin Burnes from the Brewers to Baltimore.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, CARDINALS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run homer, Ryne Nelson threw six solid innings and Arizona beat St. Louis.

Gurriel’s big blow came in the sixth, giving Arizona a 4-1 lead. The left fielder lined a low fastball from Kyle Gibson into the left field seats, barely clearing the wall. The 30-year-old’s off to a hot start this season with a .317 batting average and four homers after re-signing on a $42 million, three-year deal during the offseason.

Nelson (1-2) had easily his best outing of the season after entering the game with an 8.22 ERA. The right-hander gave up one run on seven hits and a walk, pitching into the seventh before giving up a leadoff single to Mason Wynn. He struck out four.

Lars Nootbaar’s RBI single cut the Diamondbacks’ lead to 4-2 in the eighth. Kevin Ginkel worked the ninth for his third save, retiring the side in order, all on flyouts to center fielder Corbin Carroll.

The Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead in the first on Joc Pederson’s sacrifice fly. Arizona’s scored in the first inning in 10 of its 15 games this season, which leads the league.

Ketel Marte had two doubles for Arizona while Gurriel also had two hits.

CUBS 4, MARINERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Shota Imanaga allowed one unearned run over 5 1/3 innings, Michael Busch homered in his third straight game and Chicago beat Seattle.

Seiya Suzuki and Miguel Amaya also hit solo home runs for the Cubs. But the focus was on Imanaga (2-0) continuing the excellent start to his major league career and some timely defense from third baseman Christopher Morel in the sixth to keep the Cubs in front.

Morel made consecutive outstanding plays with runners in scoring position, first diving to stop Mitch Garver’s hard grounder from getting down the left-field line and then leaping to snag Dylan Moore’s line drive.

The two plays by Morel helped get Chicago out of trouble after Imanaga walked the first two batters in the inning. The left-hander has gone 15 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run. He allowed five hits, struck out four and walked two.

Mark Leiter Jr., Yency Almonte, Hector Neris and Adbert Alzolay permitted just two baserunners in 3 2/3 innings of relief. Alzolay earned his second save.

DODGERS 5, PADRES 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts had three hits and two RBIs, rookie Gavin Stone retired his first 15 batters and Los Angeles defeated San Diego Padres in a game delayed more than two hours by rain.

Stone (1-1) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings for his second major league win. The right-hander was perfect until issuing a leadoff walk in the sixth to Tyler Wade, who was quickly erased on a double play.

Kyle Higashioka then singled for San Diego’s first hit. Jackson Merrill also singled and the Padres tied it 1-all on a double by Fernando Tatis Jr. Stone got Jake Cronenworth on a line drive to center field to end the inning, and the Dodgers went ahead to stay with three runs in the bottom half

