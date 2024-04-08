Phillies visit the Cardinals to begin 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (4-5) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-5) St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Spencer Turnbull (1-0,…

Philadelphia Phillies (4-5) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-5)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Spencer Turnbull (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-1, 6.10 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -113, Phillies -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals open a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

St. Louis had a 71-91 record overall and a 35-46 record at home last season. The Cardinals pitching staff averaged 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 5.1 runs per game in the 2023 season.

Philadelphia went 90-72 overall and 41-40 on the road last season. The Phillies averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game, including 1.4 home runs.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hand), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs)

Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

