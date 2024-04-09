Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto hit by Zack Wheeler wild pitch, leaves game with bruised neck

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto bruised his neck when hit by a Zack Wheeler wild pitch in…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto bruised his neck when hit by a Zack Wheeler wild pitch in the seventh inning of Philadelphia’s 3-0 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Three-time All-Star was removed from the game.

“We’ll check him tomorrow. It doesn’t look like there’s any broken bones,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.

Wheeler was pitching to Brendan Donovan when he bounced and 0-1 curveball, catching Realmuto on the right side of his neck, above the collarbone, and knocking off his mask.

Philadelphia medical staff examined Realmuto before the 33-year-old walked off the field under his own power.

“He started getting a little headache and he just didn’t look normal, so we got him out,” Thomson said.

Thomson said Thomson was checked for a concussion and did not appear to have one.

Realmuto has started at catcher in nine of Philadelphia’s first 11 games this season and led major league catchers in games caught in each of the last two seasons with 133.

