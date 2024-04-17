Perkins singles in 8th to give Brewers 1-0 win over Padres, spoiling King’s stellar pitching

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Blake Perkins hit a single in the eighth inning to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 1-0…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Blake Perkins hit a single in the eighth inning to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, spoiling a stellar start by Padres right-hander Michael King, who pitched a no-hitter through 6 2/3 innings.

King (2-1) went a career-high 7 2/3 innings on the day, throwing 109 pitches. He struck out 10 batters and walked two.

“I felt like I had a steady mix and was able to command all my pitches,” he said. “Mechanically, I wasn’t thinking about anything. I was just going out there and executing.”

King didn’t allow a runner past first base until the eighth inning. Brice Turang made his major league-leading ninth stolen base, advancing to second after hitting a single. King was charged with a run when Turang scored on Perkins’ single off Wandy Peralta.

“Wandy hadn’t given up a base hit to a right-handed hitter all year,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “It didn’t work out.”

Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said his second-year center fielder Perkins just “meets it halfway.”

“He doesn’t force anything,” Murphy said. “He’s authentic as hell, he’s respectful, he’s humble.”

The Brewers snapped a three-game losing streak and ended the Padres’ three-game winning streak.

Milwaukee right-hander Bryse Wilson pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking one. It was his first start since Sept. 28, 2022, when he was with Pittsburgh.

“I was just extremely motivated,” Wilson said. “The bullpen side, we knew we were very short, we were extended a little bit. I wanted to go out and be the best that I can be.”

Abner Uribe (2-1) helped preserve the shutout in the eighth after giving up a leadoff triple to Matthew Batten. Uribe retired the next three hitters, punctuated by a bare hand grab he made of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s groundball and throwing him out by a step for the third out.

“It was extremely exciting, and it’s something that I was pumped up about and really got to enjoy,” Uribe said through an interpreter.

Joel Payamps earned his second save, pitching a perfect ninth.

Milwaukee has struggled to score lately. In six consecutive games from April 7 through Saturday, Milwaukee averaged nearly 10 runs per game (58 total). Since then, they scored four Sunday, three Monday and three Tuesday.

It was the first time the Padres have been shut out since Aug. 22.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Put RHP Yu Darvish (0-1, 4.18 ERA) on the 15-day IL (neck tightness). … Recalled RHP Logan Gillaspie from Triple-A El Paso. … Traded RHP Pedro Avila to the Guardians for cash considerations. … Recalled Batten from El Paso and optioned C Brett Sullivan to El Paso.

Brewers: Selected RHP Tobias Myers from Triple-A Nashville and optioned LHP Jared Koenig to Nashville. … Designated RHP Vladimir Gutierrez for assignment.

UP NEXT

Padres: Host Toronto on Friday. RHP Matt Waldron (0-1, 3.14 ERA) faces Toronto’s RHP Yariel Rodriguez (0-0, 2.45 ERA).

Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta (2-0, 2.55 ERA) faces Cardinals RHP Kyle Gibson (1-2, 6.16 ERA) at St. Louis on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.